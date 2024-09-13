ITV has just released the latest promo for the highly-anticipated new series of Big Brother, and it’s a quirky one.

In the fresh teaser, set to air on ITV1 and ITV2, a bunch of guinea pigs move into a mini version of the Big Brother house, getting cosy under the watchful eyes of hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The series is set to launch on ITV2 and ITVX this October, and if this promo is anything to go by, it’s going to be a wild ride.

When Big Brother: Live Launch hits our screens, we’ll see a fresh set of housemates from all walks of life moving into a revamped Big Brother house, freshly spruced up for the occasion.

And, of course, the public remains in the driver’s seat, voting throughout the series and crowning the winner who will take home a life-changing cash prize.

Who will win? That’s all up to you.

Since its successful return last year on ITV and ITVX, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have been streamed a staggering 70 million times, proving the show is still a fan favourite.

With the iconic Live Stream and Late & Live companion show also making a comeback, it’s clear Big Brother fever is here to stay.