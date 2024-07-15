Big Brother is back: What to expect from the new series

Big Brother is making a grand return to ITV2 this October for another six-week series.

Following the end of Celebrity Big Brother, the show will be back with members of the public entering the iconic house.

Expect all the familiar action – clever tasks, tense nominations, and live evictions.

Once again, the public will play a crucial role, voting throughout the series to determine the winner.

The lucky victor will walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

The main show will return airing Sunday – Friday nights, followed each night by spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live.

It will feature access to the camera runs, celebrity guest commentary, debates, and weekly nomination results. Plus, it’ll offer up the first live interviews with evictees.

It’s also been confirmed that the online live stream will be back (and its bird sounds), airing every night on ITVX. The live feed will start at 9pm on Saturdays and from 11pm Sunday-Friday (11:30PM on eviction nights) and ends at 2AM.

The latest series of Big Brother – the second to air on ITV2 – will run for six weeks from October, with an exact launch date to be confirmed.

And for those looking forward to more, Celebrity Big Brother returning next year on ITV1.