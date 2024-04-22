The Big Brother house is set to move from its current North West London location for the next series.

Bosses are said to be planning the relocation due to disruption caused by drunken revellers on the nearby canal.

A TV insider revealed that the noisy gatherings near the filming area were unexpected.

“During the most recent series, quite a few barge and boat users on the canal were pulling up and being quite lairy which disrupted filming,” they told The Sun.

This was a stark contrast to the producers’ initial expectations, where the proximity to a waterway was seen as a potential highlight for the show.

Celebrity Big Brother house

They even entertained the idea of introducing housemates in a James Bond-esque boat arrival. However, the reality of the canal’s slow pace led to the abandonment of this plan.

Producers are now seeking a new location that offers more space to construct the ideal Big Brother house.

ITV declined to comment on the report.

The new series of Big Brother is slated to launch in the autumn on ITV2, fresh from the new reboot of Celebrity Big Brother that concluded in March.

The most recent version of the show filmed in North London at Garden Studios, close to Wembley.

When it debuted on Channel 4 in 2000, Big Brother was initially filmed at a house in Bow, London.

In 2002, the show moved to a specially designed set at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood. It remained there through its last series in 2018 on Channel 5.

By 2020, the site had been cleared, leaving behind only a concrete wasteland.