How to watch Celebrity Big Brother UK live feed online

Celebrity Big Brother UK live feed will be returning for the new series on ITV1 – here’s how to watch.

A brand new reboot of Celebrity Big Brother launched on Monday and continues nightly on ITV1.

Alongside the main highlights show, live streaming direct from the house will be making a comeback, allowing you to spy on the housemates in real time.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother UK live feed

Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will be available seven nights a week for 2024.

You can watch the live feed online exclusively via ITV’s streaming platform ITVX.

Celebrity Big Brother live feed schedule

From Sunday – Friday, the live feeds will begin at 11PM after spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live, which itself will follow the highlights episodes at 9PM. On launch night and eviction nights, the live feed begins at 11:30PM.

On Saturdays, the live streams begin at 9PM.

The stream will give fans the chance to observe live footage of the celebrity housemates – and often many bird sounds – well into the late hours, running to 2AM.

AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting

AJ Odudu and Will Best present the new series and it’s spin-off, broadcast the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience – giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content.

A fresh ensemble of celebrity housemates will inhabit the world’s most renowned reality TV residence for the next month.

With cameras documenting their every move, the entire nation will be engrossed in their unfolding stories.

This captivating drama will unfold within the iconic Big Brother house, undergoing a contemporary transformation to suit this reimagination of the show.

Engaging challenges, suspenseful nominations, and live evictions will return, with the public once again playing a pivotal role. Their votes throughout the series will culminate in the selection of the ultimate victor.

Big Brother UK originally debuted on UK television screens via Channel 4 in 2020, before transitioning to Channel 5 in 2011. Celebrity Big Brother last aired in 2018.