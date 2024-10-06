Meet the Big Brother 2024 housemates

Big Brother is back with another cast of housemates constantly monitored around the clock as they try to avoid being evicted from the house, with the least popular ones facing a public vote.

The iconic house has been freshly revamped and is set to welcome a new group of housemates from diverse backgrounds.

Join hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will bring you all the excitement from the house each night, with live evictions on Friday.

Ali Ali, a 38-year-old forensic psychologist from London, originally from Leicester, applied to join the new series of Big Brother seeking an exhilarating experience to enrich her life.

Daze Daze, a 24-year-old climate activist from London, entered Big Brother to explore growth through unexpected experiences and self-discovery.

Dean Dean, a 35-year-old barber from East London, has been a lifelong fan of Big Brother, dreaming of participating since he was 11.

Emma Emma, a 53-year-old aesthetics business owner from Altrincham, originally from Essex, was persuaded to apply for Big Brother one midnight by her daughter and her friend, never expecting to actually make it onto the show.

Hannah Hannah, a 24-year-old HR consultant from West London, applied to Big Brother to showcase her vibrant personality and enjoy the unique experience, hoping to one day boast about her adventures to her future kids.

Izaaz Izaaz, a 29-year-old sales consultant from London, originally from Swansea, sees his participation in Big Brother as an opportunity to immerse himself in a diverse environment and experience new interactions.

Khaled Khaled, a 23-year-old sales manager from Manchester with Lebanese and Palestinian heritage, applied to Big Brother under a unique misconception, thinking it involved caretaking, reflecting his experience working at a children’s camp.

Lily Lily, a 20-year-old Chinese takeaway server from Warrington, applied to be on Big Brother initially as a cheeky nod to her ex-boyfriend’s favourite show following their breakup.

Marcello Marcello, a 34-year-old youth mentor from East London, joined Big Brother to challenge himself and share the positivity and optimism that defines his outlook on life.

Martha Martha, a 26-year-old NHS administrator from Scarborough, originally from Margate, has fond childhood memories of watching Big Brother with her mum, sparking her long-held desire to be on the show.

Nathan Nathan, a 24-year-old pork salesman from Dumfries, sees his participation in Big Brother as a chance to push his limits and have a unique experience.

Rosie Rosie, a 29-year-old dental assistant from Cornwall, originally hailing from Essex, has joined the new series of Big Brother in pursuit of an adventure she’s dreamed about for years.

Ryan Ryan, a 28-year-old from Stockport with roots in Blackpool working in marketing and events, applied to be on Big Brother to fulfill a childhood dream and bring a bit of authenticity back to the show.

Sarah Sarah, a 27-year-old spa account manager from Shrewsbury, applied to Big Brother seeking one last thrilling experience before settling down with her partner and starting a family.

Segun Segun, a 25-year-old charity videographer from Watford, joined Big Brother to immerse himself in what he views as a fascinating social experiment with diverse individuals.

Thomas Thomas, a 20-year-old amputee footballer from Carlisle, sees his participation in Big Brother as part of his life’s philosophy to try everything at least once.

Big Brother airs nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.