Major new BBC drama to star Anna Friel and Anna Maxwell Martin

The BBC has just announced a brand-new drama from acclaimed screenwriter Jimmy McGovern, known for hits like Time, Cracker, and The Street.

This time, McGovern is diving into the harrowing world of grooming and sexual abuse, exploring the ripple effects on a family when the abuser is one of their own.

Directed by Julia Ford, whose credits include Showtrial and The Bay, this as-yet-untitled drama will be brought to life by LA Productions, the team behind Broken, Anthony, and Care.

The story, set and filmed in Liverpool, centres on the Mitchell family as they cope with the devastating consequences of abuse, compounded by the release of the perpetrator, a family member who has just finished serving his prison sentence.

Leading the stellar cast is Emmy winner Anna Friel, reuniting with McGovern after her BAFTA-nominated performance in Broken.

Joining her are Bobby Schofield, known for his roles in Time and SAS Rogue Heroes, BAFTA winners Anna Maxwell Martin and David Threlfall, and Mark Womack.

The casting isn’t over yet, with more names expected to be announced soon.

The 90-minute drama, penned by McGovern, will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Writer Jimmy McGovern said: “I can’t believe the cast and crew that have been assembled for this production. It’s a challenging film, yes, but I can’t wait for it to be shown.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “Jimmy McGovern is one of our greatest dramatists, and a master at writing about today’s world. His new film sensitively examines the pain of abuse and how it affects not only the victim but ripples out across the whole family. To see it brought to the screen with such a high calibre cast and creative team is further testament to the quality of Jimmy’s writing.”