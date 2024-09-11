Strictly It Takes Two return date confirmed

By Published September 12, 2024, at 12:35 AM

Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two will be back on our screens this month!

Fleur East and Janette Manrara will team up once more, with the new series starting on Monday, 23 September at 6:30PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The series continues in the TV schedule every weekday.

Fleur East on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Janette Manrara – (C) BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Janette Manrara and Fleur East return for the 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Featuring the latest headlines, backstage gossip, expert opinions, and exclusive interviews, It Takes Two is the ideal show to stay updated with all the celebrities and their professional dancer partners.

The main series launches this Saturday with its pre-recorded launch show as the fifteen celebs on the line up get their partners.