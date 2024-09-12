House Of Games new series start date and first guests

By Published September 12, 2024, at 1:49 AM

Richard Osman’s House Of Games will be back with a brand new series this month.

Series 8 of House Of Games will launch on Monday, 23 September at 6PM on BBC Two and iPlayer and continue weeknights.

Hosted by the witty and charming Richard Osman, the show features a group of celebrity contestants who engage in a series of fun and challenging quiz rounds.

Each episode offers a mix of trivia, word games, and brain-teasers, keeping both the contestants and viewers entertained.

Guests on the line up of the first week are comedian Ahir Shah, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, TV doctor Dr Xand van Tulleken and model Vogue Williams.

Series eight of House Of Games will air for twenty weeks for a total of 100 new episodes.

Each day, a new champion is declared after a quick-fire round at the end of each episode. Throughout the week, these scores add up, culminating in the announcement of an overall champion on Friday.

Winners face a tough decision: will they pick the coveted House of Games suitcase, or opt for the House of Games bee hotel?

With its distinctive format and entertaining questions, House of Games has become a popular part of the BBC’s schedule, attracting quiz lovers and fans of light-hearted competition alike.

You can catch up on past episodes online now via BBC iPlayer