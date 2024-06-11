This summer, the beloved family history show Who Do You Think You Are? is back on BBC One and iPlayer.

The show is celebrating 20 years of delighting viewers with celebrities uncovering the mysteries of their family trees.

Those taking part in the new series include BAFTA and RTS award-winning actress Vicky McClure, who learns about her great-grandfather’s harrowing experience as a Japanese Prisoner of War.

Presenter, actor, and comedian Paddy McGuinness discovers his grandfather’s crucial role during World War Two and investigates his McGuinness surname in Ireland, finding out he nearly wasn’t a McGuinness at all.

BRIT-nominated pop star Olly Murs heads to Riga, Latvia, and delights in discovering his circus-performing ancestors, revealing that entertainment runs in his blood.

Former Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) unearths a political activist and learns how her family survived the Great Famine in Ireland.

Actor and disability rights campaigner Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils an incident that mirrors an EastEnders episode, which took place in a pub in Birmingham.

Emotions run high for Essex-born reality TV star Gemma Collins as she meets a family member she never knew and discovers her Essex roots go back even further than she thought.

Olympic gold medallist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill travels to Jamaica, learning about her relative’s journey from enslavement to landownership.

Expect shocking discoveries and epic revelations as seven celebrities embark on their ancestral journeys, uncovering family secrets that span centuries.

From circus antics to embezzlement, life-changing accidents, the Cold War, and tales of triumph against the odds, this series promises an extraordinary array of stories.

Viewers will be taken across the UK and around the world, including Ireland, Taiwan, Jamaica, and Latvia, as the celebrities search for answers.

This season catches all the celebrities by surprise as they investigate their family histories, not knowing what they might find.

Over the past 20 years, the series has featured celebrities like Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Kate Winslet, Graham Norton, Danny Dyer, Michelle Keegan, Robert Rinder, Naomie Harris, Bruce Forsyth, Alex Scott, Olivia Colman, Warwick Davis, Daniel Radcliffe, Anita Rani, and Reggie Yates.

Who Do You Think You Are? has revealed connections to global royalty and historical figures, uncovering uncanny parallels between celebrities and their ancestors.

The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? launches on BBC One and iPlayer this summer.