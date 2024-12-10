Gary Barlow is swapping the South African vineyards for the sunny shores of Australia in a second series of his hit ITV travel show

Following the success of Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour: South Africa, the broadcaster has confirmed a six-episode follow-up.

This time, the Take That frontman will explore the diverse landscapes, food, and wine of Australia.

Filming is already underway, with Gary combining his love of travel, wine, and music.

As part of Take That’s first return to Australia in 30 years, Gary will be performing alongside Mark Owen and Howard Donald at iconic venues. Off stage, he’ll delve into Australia’s culinary delights, regional wines, and natural wonders, sharing why the country has captured his heart.

Gary isn’t going it alone. Celebrity friends will join him as he visits iconic destinations across Australia’s six states and territories. From the bustling cities of Sydney and Melbourne to the rugged Outback and lush rainforests, the series promises an insider’s look at Australia’s culture, cuisine, and character.

In true Gary style, there will be plenty of lighthearted moments. Expect laughter, surprises, and a blend of scenic beauty with the warmth and camaraderie viewers loved in the first series.

Gary Barlow said: “I just had the best time filming in South Africa and was blown away by the response and people enjoying it so much. So to get to do it all again – and this time in Australia – is just brilliant! We have already started filming and I can already tell this is going to be an epic series.”

Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner for Entertainment and Daytime at ITV commented: “The South Africa series was so warm and packed with fun. I am already looking forward to seeing more from Gary’s Australian adventures.”

The new series is set to air in spring 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.