Johannes Radebe’s life story is becoming a movie

The life story of Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe is dancing its way to the big screen.

Johannes is teaming up with producers to bring his memoir, JoJo: Finally Home, to cinemas.

Veteran producer Richard Johns of Argo Films said: “Johannes’ story is so full of joy and life that I found the project completely irresistible and therefore couldn’t be more thrilled to work with [producers] Anthony and Helena on bringing this uplifting memoir to the screen.

Johannes Radebe – (C) BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron

“They are an incredible pairing, used to working together, but have quickly made me feel welcome as part of the team.”

The memoir tells the inspiring tale of how Johannes used dance to rise above homophobic discrimination in his childhood in the South African township of Zamdela.

Reflecting on his journey, Johannes said: “Growing up gay in the townships of South Africa was not an easy ride, but there were so many good things about my life there, and it has made me the person I am today.”

He added: “I never imagined my story would end up on the big screen, so I am greatly appreciative of this new opportunity and look forward to working closely with Helena and Anthony over the coming months.”

John Waite, Johannes Radebe – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

The film, tentatively titled Finally Home, will be shot in both the UK and South Africa, with Johannes himself choreographing the dance numbers. Casting announcements are expected soon.

Johannes made history on Strictly Come Dancing as part of the show’s first male same-sex pairing with John Whaite, with the duo finishing as runners-up.

Fans can catch Johannes in action again when he returns to the Strictly ballroom this season.