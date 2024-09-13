The Voice UK 2024 Episode 3 Contestants

This year, a fresh batch of hopefuls are stepping up for their shot at making the coaches turn their chairs on The Voice UK.

The show filters through thousands of auditions but crowns only one winner in the quest to discover the next top vocal talent. For the winner is a lucrative recording contract and a cash prize.

Emma Willis returns to host, with a new lineup of coaches that includes will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, and the accomplished LeAnn Rimes. In a series first, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly will jointly occupy a double chair as the Blind Auditions roll on.

Calum Jones 23-year-old Calum from Scotland sings Best of You by Foo Fighters for his blind audition. Follow Calum here on Insta and here on TikTok

Advertisements

Twin MCs Twin MCs, Dwayne & Noel aged 39, perform original song Long Time Coming at their blind audition. Follow the duo on Instagram here and TikTok here.

The Celtic Harps The Celtic Harps – made up of Ryan, Ruari Adam Fergal – have been singing together for 10 years. For their audition they sing The Irish Rover by The Dubliners and The Pogues. Follow them here on Instagram

Advertisements

Nathan Grisdale 29-year-old musician Nathan sings original song I Promise, dedicated to his son. Find him here on Instagram

Ace 20-year-old Ace performs Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin at her blind audition. Follow Ace on on Instagram here and on TikTok here.

Advertisements

Paul Connor 18-year-old Paul from Liverpool sings Spit Of You by Sam Fender. Find Paul on Instagram here and on on TikTok here.

Advertisements

Amber Drameh 27-year-old Amber sings Ex-Factor by Lauryn Hill for her audition in front of the coaches. You can follow Amber on Instagram here

Billy & Louie 20-year-old twins Billy & Louie form Wiltshire sing Whitney Houston classic Run to You for their blind audition. Find them here on Instagram.

The Voice UK continues on Saturday, 14 September at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.