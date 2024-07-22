Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson are back as Terry and Gemma Bremmer in a brand-new Murder, They Hope special, Apocalypse Slough, airing this Autumn on Gold.

They’ll be joined by an impressive cast, including Sanjeev Bhaskar, Shaun Williamson, and Annette Badland, ensuring this special is not one to miss.

Returning alongside the dynamic duo is Sarah Hadland as Gemma’s wannabe influencer sister, Monica. This time, Monica’s antics are sure to add to the chaos.

After the success of the Christmas special, Blood Actually, which attracted 863,000 viewers, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next for the Bremmers.

An All-Star Cast

Joining the cast for Apocalypse Slough are:

Sanjeev Bhaskar (Goodness Gracious Me, Sandylands)

Shaun Williamson (Extras)

Annette Badland (Ted Lasso)

Simon Day (The Fast Show)

Jim Howick (Ghosts)

Ben Bailey Smith (David Brent: Life On The Road)

Jason Lewis (Murder in Successville)

Matthew Kelly (Benidorm)

Charlie Hardwick (Emmerdale)

Gemma Jones (Harry Potter)

Harry Peacock (Toast of London)

Newcomer Dane Williams

In Apocalypse Slough, Gemma finally achieves her dream of becoming a kick-ass investigator at the Serious Crimes Agency (SCA). However, Terry’s past prevents him from joining her.

Thrown into a double murder case at a local rugby club, Gemma and Terry must navigate dark and disturbing secrets while questioning their partnership.

The pressure is on Gemma to solve the case quickly, or it could be game over for everyone involved.

Writer, creator, and executive producer, Jason Cook, said: “It’s so good to be back with Gemma and Terry, and this time Monica’s tagging along to increase the chaos! What an amazing cast we managed to get for this one, with some really fantastic performances. I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

Apocalypse Slough will air on Gold this September.

Catch up on the previous series of Murder, They Hope on Sky, Virgin, and NOW.