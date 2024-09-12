Portrait Artist of the Year returns with star-studded 11th series

Palettes are ready, canvases are primed, and the stage is set for the return of Portrait Artist of the Year, now in its 11th series on Sky Arts, Freeview, and NOW.

Hosted by the ever-charming Stephen Mangan, this beloved art competition starts on Wednesday, 16 October at the iconic Battersea Arts Centre.

Aspiring artists from across the UK will battle it out in the hopes of clinching the coveted 2024 title.

With celebrity sitters from the realms of stage, screen, sport, literature, and beyond, the competition promises to be as vibrant as ever.

Over eight heats, contestants will be tasked with capturing the essence of their famous subjects under the discerning eyes of judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kathleen Soriano, and Kate Bryan.

This year’s line-up of sitters is a star-studded affair, including Hannah Waddingham, Richard Madeley, Cush Jumbo, Dynamo, Lucy Worsley, Ricky Hatton, and many more.

The heat winners will advance to a semi-final where they’ll face the challenge of painting actress Joely Richardson.

In the grand finale, the top three finalists will be tasked with capturing the dynamic duo of Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne.

The stakes are high, with artistry, prestige, and a £10,000 commission to create a portrait of broadcaster Lorraine Kelly, which will be exhibited at the National Galleries Scotland.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts, said: “Series 11 of Portrait Artist of the Year returns to Sky Arts this autumn, with more incredible artists and celebrity sitters than ever. We are immensely proud of the impact this series has for artists in the real world.

“Our judges Kate Bryan, Kathleen Soriano and Tai Shan Schierenberg never fail to discover brilliant new talent whose work proudly hangs in some of the major art galleries in the country.”

Portrait Artist of the Year 2024 starts on Wednesday, 16 October on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 36, and NOW.