Matt and Emma Willis are fronting a major new social experiment

Channel 4 is gearing up to dive into the debate on smartphone addiction with its newly commissioned two-part special, Swiped: The School that Banned Smartphones.

Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, this landmark series aims to highlight the growing concern over children’s smartphone use with an ambitious social experiment.

Matt and Emma Willis will join forces with The Stanway School in Colchester for a bold 21-day experiment.

The school’s Year 8 pupils—and even the hosts themselves—will give up their smartphones completely, working with experts from The University of York to measure the effects.

During the experiment, the pupils will be put through a series of cognitive tests assessing attention, reaction times, and memory.

They’ll also complete questionnaires on sleep, anxiety, depression, mood, stress, loneliness, and social connectedness.

Experts will be watching closely, repeating the tests at the end of the three weeks to see what impact, if any, giving up smartphones has on their minds and bodies.

Alongside the Willises, Dr Rangan Chatterjee—known for his work as a medical doctor, author, and television presenter—will meet with other experts, scientists, campaigners, and politicians.

They’re aiming to reveal the deeper effects of smartphone use and explore whether this experiment could spark a nationwide ban on smartphones for children under 14 or even 16, as suggested by a recent Education Select Committee report.

Emma and Matt are excited but nervous about the challenge ahead.

“Our lives these days revolve around our smartphones, and the thought of three weeks without them is quite honestly daunting, yet fascinating,” they shared.

“The statistics on children’s smartphone use are beyond worrying, so the time feels absolutely right for the issue to be addressed.

“We’re intrigued by the results of the experiment and hope it can spark change and have a lasting and positive impact on everyone.”