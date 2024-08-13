Get ready for a fresh twist on the detective genre with BBC One’s upcoming comedy-drama Ludwig, starring David Mitchell in the title role.

In this case-of-the-week series, Mitchell plays John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor, a reclusive puzzle-setter whose life takes a drastic turn when his identical twin brother, James, mysteriously vanishes.

To find James, Ludwig assumes his brother’s identity, stepping into the shoes of a man whose life couldn’t be more different from his own.

While Ludwig is used to solving puzzles in solitude, taking over his brother’s life comes with its own set of challenges.

James isn’t just a missing person; he’s a devoted family man and a respected Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) in Cambridge’s Major Investigations Team.

Now, Ludwig has to juggle crime scenes and family life, a far cry from the isolation he’s accustomed to.

But if there’s one thing Ludwig excels at, it’s seeing the world through puzzles.

Whether or not this talent will help him crack the most important case of his life remains to be seen.

Joining Mitchell is the brilliant Anna Maxwell Martin, known for her roles in Motherland and Line of Duty.

She plays Lucy Betts-Taylor, John’s sister-in-law and the wife of the missing James.

The series also features a stellar supporting cast including Dipo Ola, Gerran Howell, Izuka Hoyle, Dylan Hughes, Dorothy Atkinson, Sophie Willan, and Ralph Ineson.

As if that lineup wasn’t enough, Ludwig also boasts an impressive list of guest stars like Derek Jacobi, Felicity Kendal, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Karl Pilkington, Allan Mustafa, Paul Chahidi, and Hammed Animashaun.

Ludwig starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the Autumn.