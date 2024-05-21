The long list of nominations for the 2024 National Television Awards have been revealed for this year’s show.

Taking charge for the fourth consecutive year, Joel Dommett will guide the proceedings as the pre-eminent TV awards gala returns to The O2 London in September.

With the grand event set to unfold, the star-studded affair will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday, 11 September.

As ever, the winners are chosen purely by the public.

See the full long list of NTA nominations below and cast your votes online for free at nationaltvawards.com

New Drama

A Gentleman in Moscow After the Flood Baby Reindeer Breathtaking Coma Criminal Record Fallout Fifteen-Love Fool Me Once Hijack Interview with the Vampire Mary & George Masters of the Air Mr Bates vs The Post Office Murder Is Easy One Day Passenger Red Eye Renegade Nell Shardlake Shōgun The Couple Next Door The Long Shadow The Marlow Murder Club The Reckoning The Sixth Commandment The Tattooist of Auschwitz The Woman in the Wall Wilderness Wolf

Quiz Game Show

A League of Their Own Alan Carr’s Picture Slam Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win Beat the Chasers Blankety Blank Celebrity Catchphrase Celebrity Mastermind In With A Shout Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel Only Connect Pointless Celebrities PopMaster TV Richard Osman’s House of Games Rob Beckett’s Smart TV The 1% Club The Chase Celebrity Special The Hit List The Weakest Link University Challenge Wheel of Fortune Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Would I Lie to You? 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Authored Documentary

Beckham Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family Hatton Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story Milli Vanilli Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story Return to Lockerbie with Lorraine Kelly Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C Robbie Williams Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything Rooney Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change Rosie Jones: Am I a R*tard? Sarah Beeny vs Cancer Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood

Returning Drama

All Creatures Great and Small Annika Before We Die Beyond Paradise Blue Lights Bridgerton Call the Midwife COBRA: Rebellion Death in Paradise Doctor Who Foundation Loki Only Murders in the Building Shetland Silent Witness Slow Horses Star Trek: Discovery The Bear The Crown The Lazarus Project The Morning Show The Tourist The Tower Top Boy Trigger Point Vera Vigil

TV Presenter

Adam Hills AJ Odudu Alan Carr Alesha Dixon Alex Jones Alexander Armstrong Alison Hammond Amanda Holden Amol Rajan Andi Oliver Ant & Dec Ben Shephard Bradley Walsh Cat Deeley Claudia Winkleman Clive Myrie Davina McCall Dermot O’Leary Emma Willis Fiona Bruce Graham Norton Greg Davies Hannah Waddingham Holly Willoughby Jason Manford Jermaine Jenas Jimmy Carr Joe Lycett Joel Dommett Jonathan Ross Kate Garraway Lee Mack Lorraine Kelly Marvin Humes Maya Jama Michael McIntyre Noel Fielding Richard Osman Rob Beckett Rochelle Humes Roman Kemp Romesh Ranganathan Rylan Stacey Solomon Stephen Mangan Stephen Mulhern Susanna Reid Tess Daly Tom Allen Victoria Coren Mitchell Will Best

Factual Entertainment

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job Ambulance Antiques Roadshow Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain At Home with the Furys Bangers and Cash Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Clarkson’s Farm Countryfile DIY SOS Dragons’ Den Earth Fake or Fortune? Forensics: The Real CSI For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond Gogglebox Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure Kate Garraway’s Life Stories Long Lost Family Mammals Married to the Game Match of the Day Michael Palin in Nigeria Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Our Lives Planet Earth III Pompeii: The New Dig Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough Sort Your Life Out Spy in the Ocean The Detectives The Grand Tour: Eurocrash The Jury: Murder Trial The Martin Lewis Money Show Live The Met The One Show The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy The Repair Shop The Yorkshire Vet Welcome to Wrexham Who Do You Think You Are? Wilderness with Simon Reeve 24 Hours in Police Custody 99

Drama Performance

Adeel Akhtar, DS Sami Kierce, Fool Me Once Aidan Turner, Glenn Lapthorn, Fifteen-Love Ambika Mod, Emma Morley, One Day Anna Próchniak, Gita, The Tattooist of Auschwitz Anne Reid, Ann Moore-Martin, The Sixth Commandment Arthur Hughes, Matthew Shardlake, Shardlake Ashley Jensen, DI Ruth Calder, Shetland Ashley Walters, Dushane Hill, Top Boy Austin Butler, Major Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven, Masters of the Air Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera Callum Turner, Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan, Masters of the Air Cliff Parisi, Fred Buckle, Call the Midwife Cosmo Jarvis, John Blackthorne, Shōgun Cush Jumbo, DS June Lenker, Criminal Record Danielle Macdonald, Helen Chambers, The Tourist Daryl McCormack, Detective Colman Akande, The Woman in the Wall David Tennant, The Fourteenth Doctor, Doctor Who David Jonsson, Luke Fitzwilliam, Murder Is Easy Dominic West, Charles, Prince of Wales, The Crown Eleanor Tomlinson, Evie, The Couple Next Door Ella Lily Hyland, Justine Pearce, Fifteen-Love Ella Purnell, Lucy MacLean, Fallout Emilia Fox, Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness Ewan McGregor, Count Alexander Rostov, A Gentleman in Moscow Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses Gemma Whelan, Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins, The Tower Georgie Glen, Miss Millicent Higgins, Call the Midwife Idris Elba, Sam Nelson, Hijack Imelda Staunton, Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown Jacob Anderson, Louis de Pointe du Lac, Interview with the Vampire Jamie Dornan, Elliot Stanley, The Tourist Jared Harris, Hari Seldon, Foundation Jason Watkins, Simon, Coma Jenna Coleman, Liv Taylor, Wilderness Jennifer Aniston, Alex Levy, The Morning Show Jeremy Allen White, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, The Bear Jessica Gunning, Martha, Baby Reindeer Jing Lusi, DC Hana Li, Red Eye Joanne Froggatt, Dr Abbey Henderson, Breathtaking Jonah Hauer-King, Lali, The Tattooist of Auschwitz Julianne Moore, Mary Villiers, Mary & George Kane Robinson, Gerald ‘Sully’ Sullivan, Top Boy Katherine Kelly, Emily Jackson, The Long Shadow / Angela Van den Bogerd, Mr Bates vs The Post Office Kris Marshall, Humphrey Goodman, Beyond Paradise Leo Woodall, Dexter Mayhew, One Day Lesley Sharp, DI Hannah Laing, Before We Die Louisa Harland, Nell Jackson, Renegade Nell Luke Newton, Colin Bridgerton, Bridgerton Martin Short, Oliver Putnam, Only Murders in the Building Michelle Keegan, Maya Stern, Fool Me Once Monica Dolan, Jo Hamilton, Mr Bates vs The Post Office Ncuti Gatwa, The Fifteenth Doctor, Doctor Who Nicholas Galitzine, George Villiers, Mary & George Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small Nicola Coughlan, Penelope Featherington, Bridgerton Nicola Walker, DI Annika Strandhed, Annika Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Will, Wilderness Paapa Essiedu, George, The Lazarus Project Peter Capaldi, DCI Daniel Hegarty, Criminal Record Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker, Death in Paradise Reese Witherspoon, Bradley Jackson, The Morning Show Richard Armitage, Dr Matthew Nolan, Red Eye / Joe Burkett, Fool Me Once Richard Gadd, Donny Dunn, Baby Reindeer Robert Carlyle, Robert Sutherland, COBRA: Rebellion Ruth Wilson, Lorna Brady, The Woman in the Wall Sam Heughan, Danny, The Couple Next Door Sam Reid, Lestat de Lioncourt, Interview with the Vampire Samantha Bond, Judith Potts, The Marlow Murder Club Selena Gomez, Mabel Mora, Only Murders in the Building Siân Brooke, Grace Ellis, Blue Lights Sonequa Martin-Green, Captain Michael Burnham, Star Trek: Discovery Sophie Rundle, PC Joanna Marshall, After The Flood Steve Coogan, Jimmy Savile, The Reckoning Steve Martin, Charles-Haden Savage, Only Murders in the Building Suranne Jones, Amy Silva, Vigil Timothy Spall, Peter Farquhar, The Sixth Commandment Toby Jones, Alan Bates, Mr Bates vs The Post Office / DCS Dennis Hoban, The Long Shadow Tom Hiddleston, Loki, Loki Ukweli Roach, DI Jack Caffery, Wolf Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point Wunmi Mosaku, DI Riya Ajunwa, Passenger

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

An Audience with Kylie Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery Dynamo Is Dead Gladiators Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas Have I Got News for You I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Late Night Lycett Later… with Jools Holland LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland Made In Chelsea Married at First Sight UK Michael McIntyre’s Big Show My Mum, Your Dad Rob & Romesh Vs Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle Taskmaster The Graham Norton Show The Jonathan Ross Show The Last Leg The Masked Singer The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls

Serial Drama

Casualty Coronation Street Doctors EastEnders Emmerdale Hollyoaks Home and Away Neighbours

TV Expert

Anton Du Beke, Strictly Come Dancing Ashley Banjo, Dancing on Ice Billy Billingham, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Bruno Tonioli, Britain’s Got Talent Charlene Douglas, Married at First Sight UK Chris Packham, Earth Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Come Dancing David Attenborough, Planet Earth III/ Mammals/ Secret World of Sound Deborah Meaden, Dragons’ Den Dominic Skinner, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Esme Young, The Great British Sewing Bee Gary Lineker, Match of the Day Gregg Wallace, MasterChef Jay Blades, The Repair Shop John Torode, MasterChef Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s Farm Keith Brymer Jones, The Great Pottery Throw Down Lang Lang, The Piano Lord Sugar, The Apprentice Marcus Wareing, MasterChef: The Professionals Martin Lewis, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live Mel Schilling, Married at First Sight UK Michelle Ogundehin, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr Mika, The Piano Monica Galetti, MasterChef: The Professionals Motsi Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing Nisha Katona, Great British Menu Oti Mabuse, Dancing on Ice Patrick Grant, The Great British Sewing Bee Paul C Brunson, Married at First Sight UK Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off Peter Jones, Dragons’ Den Prue Leith, The Great British Bake Off Richard Miller, The Great Pottery Throw Down RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Sara Davies, Dragons’ Den/ Ultimate Wedding Planner Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent Steven Bartlett, Dragons’ Den Tom Jones, The Voice UK Tom Kerridge, Great British Menu Torvill & Dean, Dancing on Ice Touker Suleyman, Dragons’ Den Val Garland, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star will.i.am, The Voice UK

Serial Drama Performance

Angela Wynter, Yolande Trueman, EastEnders Barney Walsh, Cam Mickelthwaite, Casualty Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street Charlie Clapham, Freddie Roscoe, Hollyoaks Colin Salmon, George Knight, EastEnders David Neilson, Roy Cropper, Coronation Street Diane Parish, Denise Fox, EastEnders Eden Taylor-Draper, Belle King, Emmerdale Elinor Lawless, Stevie Nash, Casualty Georgia Taylor, Toyah Habeeb, Coronation Street Jaden Ladega, Denzel Danes, EastEnders Jamie Lomas, Warren Fox, Hollyoaks Jane Hazlegrove, Bernie Winter, Coronation Street Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks Kieron Richardson, Ste Hay, Hollyoaks Kirsty-Leigh Porter, Leela Lomax, Hollyoaks Lucy Pargeter, Chas Dingle, Emmerdale Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale Michelle Collins, Cindy Beale, EastEnders Natalie J Robb, Moira Dingle, Emmerdale Neet Mohan, Rashid, Masum, Casualty Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street Richard Blackwood, Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks Rudolph Walker, Patrick Trueman, EastEnders Tina O’Brien, Sarah Platt, Coronation Street Zoë Henry, Rhona Goskirk, Emmerdale

Reality Competition

Alone Celebrity Big Brother Hunted Love Island Love Island All Stars Race Across the World Squid Game: The Challenge Survivor The Apprentice The Challenge: All Stars The Fortune Hotel The Traitors The Underdog: Josh Must Win Ultimate Wedding Planner 007: Road to a Million

Daytime

Animal Park Antiques Road Trip Bargain Hunt Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun BBC Breakfast Deal or No Deal Escape to the Country Father Brown Good Morning Britain James Martin’s Saturday Morning Jeopardy! Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show Loose Women Lorraine Make It at Market Morning Live Pointless Rip Off Britain Saturday Kitchen Sunday Brunch The Bidding Room The Chase The Finish Line The Repair Shop The Travelling Auctioneers The Vintage French Farmhouse This Morning Tipping Point

Comedy

Avoidance Big Boys Big Mood Brassic Changing Ends Dead Hot Dinosaur Extraordinary Frasier Ghosts Good Omens G’wed Henpocalypse! Here We Go Inside No. 9 Mammoth Mandy Meet the Richardsons Mrs Brown’s Boys Not Going Out Staged Still Up The Change The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin The Gentlemen The Lovers The Power of Parker The Young Offenders Two Doors Down

Talent Show

Bake Off: The Professionals Britain’s Got Talent Cooking with the Stars Dancing on Ice Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Great British Menu Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream MasterChef MasterChef: The Professionals Portrait Artist of the Year RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Strictly Come Dancing The Great British Bake Off The Great British Sewing Bee The Great Pottery Throw Down The Piano The Voice UK