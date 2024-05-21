TellyMix
2024 National Television Awards nominations – full list

By Tom Harris Published
Host Joel Dommett with one the the covered National Television Awards

The long list of nominations for the 2024 National Television Awards have been revealed for this year’s show.

Taking charge for the fourth consecutive year, Joel Dommett will guide the proceedings as the pre-eminent TV awards gala returns to The O2 London in September.

With the grand event set to unfold, the star-studded affair will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday, 11 September.

As ever, the winners are chosen purely by the public.

See the full long list of NTA nominations below and cast your votes online for free at nationaltvawards.com

New Drama

  1. A Gentleman in Moscow
  2. After the Flood
  3. Baby Reindeer
  4. Breathtaking
  5. Coma
  6. Criminal Record
  7. Fallout
  8. Fifteen-Love
  9. Fool Me Once
  10. Hijack
  11. Interview with the Vampire
  12. Mary & George
  13. Masters of the Air
  14. Mr Bates vs The Post Office
  15. Murder Is Easy
  16. One Day
  17. Passenger
  18. Red Eye
  19. Renegade Nell
  20. Shardlake
  21. Shōgun
  22. The Couple Next Door
  23. The Long Shadow
  24. The Marlow Murder Club
  25. The Reckoning
  26. The Sixth Commandment
  27. The Tattooist of Auschwitz
  28. The Woman in the Wall
  29. Wilderness
  30. Wolf

Quiz Game Show

  1. A League of Their Own
  2. Alan Carr’s Picture Slam
  3. Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
  4. Beat the Chasers
  5. Blankety Blank
  6. Celebrity Catchphrase
  7. Celebrity Mastermind
  8. In With A Shout
  9. Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
  10. Only Connect
  11. Pointless Celebrities
  12. PopMaster TV
  13. Richard Osman’s House of Games
  14. Rob Beckett’s Smart TV
  15. The 1% Club
  16. The Chase Celebrity Special
  17. The Hit List
  18. The Weakest Link
  19. University Challenge
  20. Wheel of Fortune
  21. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
  22. Would I Lie to You?
  23. 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Authored Documentary

  1. Beckham
  2. Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story
  3. Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family
  4. Hatton
  5. Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story
  6. Milli Vanilli
  7. Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story
  8. Return to Lockerbie with Lorraine Kelly
  9. Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C
  10. Robbie Williams
  11. Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything
  12. Rooney
  13. Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change
  14. Rosie Jones: Am I a R*tard?
  15. Sarah Beeny vs Cancer
  16. Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood

Returning Drama

  1. All Creatures Great and Small
  2. Annika
  3. Before We Die
  4. Beyond Paradise
  5. Blue Lights
  6. Bridgerton
  7. Call the Midwife
  8. COBRA: Rebellion
  9. Death in Paradise
  10. Doctor Who
  11. Foundation
  12. Loki
  13. Only Murders in the Building
  14. Shetland
  15. Silent Witness
  16. Slow Horses
  17. Star Trek: Discovery
  18. The Bear
  19. The Crown
  20. The Lazarus Project
  21. The Morning Show
  22. The Tourist
  23. The Tower
  24. Top Boy
  25. Trigger Point
  26. Vera
  27. Vigil

TV Presenter

  1. Adam Hills
  2. AJ Odudu
  3. Alan Carr
  4. Alesha Dixon
  5. Alex Jones
  6. Alexander Armstrong
  7. Alison Hammond
  8. Amanda Holden
  9. Amol Rajan
  10. Andi Oliver
  11. Ant & Dec
  12. Ben Shephard
  13. Bradley Walsh
  14. Cat Deeley
  15. Claudia Winkleman
  16. Clive Myrie
  17. Davina McCall
  18. Dermot O’Leary
  19. Emma Willis
  20. Fiona Bruce
  21. Graham Norton
  22. Greg Davies
  23. Hannah Waddingham
  24. Holly Willoughby
  25. Jason Manford
  26. Jermaine Jenas
  27. Jimmy Carr
  28. Joe Lycett
  29. Joel Dommett
  30. Jonathan Ross
  31. Kate Garraway
  32. Lee Mack
  33. Lorraine Kelly
  34. Marvin Humes
  35. Maya Jama
  36. Michael McIntyre
  37. Noel Fielding
  38. Richard Osman
  39. Rob Beckett
  40. Rochelle Humes
  41. Roman Kemp
  42. Romesh Ranganathan
  43. Rylan
  44. Stacey Solomon
  45. Stephen Mangan
  46. Stephen Mulhern
  47. Susanna Reid
  48. Tess Daly
  49. Tom Allen
  50. Victoria Coren Mitchell
  51. Will Best

Factual Entertainment

  1. Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job
  2. Ambulance
  3. Antiques Roadshow
  4. Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain
  5. At Home with the Furys
  6. Bangers and Cash
  7. Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story
  8. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
  9. Clarkson’s Farm
  10. Countryfile
  11. DIY SOS
  12. Dragons’ Den
  13. Earth
  14. Fake or Fortune?
  15. Forensics: The Real CSI
  16. For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond
  17. Gogglebox
  18. Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure
  19. Kate Garraway’s Life Stories
  20. Long Lost Family
  21. Mammals
  22. Married to the Game
  23. Match of the Day
  24. Michael Palin in Nigeria
  25. Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
  26. Our Lives
  27. Planet Earth III
  28. Pompeii: The New Dig
  29. Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough
  30. Sort Your Life Out
  31. Spy in the Ocean
  32. The Detectives
  33. The Grand Tour: Eurocrash
  34. The Jury: Murder Trial
  35. The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
  36. The Met
  37. The One Show
  38. The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy
  39. The Repair Shop
  40. The Yorkshire Vet
  41. Welcome to Wrexham
  42. Who Do You Think You Are?
  43. Wilderness with Simon Reeve
  44. 24 Hours in Police Custody
  45. 99

Drama Performance

  1. Adeel Akhtar, DS Sami Kierce, Fool Me Once
  2. Aidan Turner, Glenn Lapthorn, Fifteen-Love
  3. Ambika Mod, Emma Morley, One Day
  4. Anna Próchniak, Gita, The Tattooist of Auschwitz
  5. Anne Reid, Ann Moore-Martin, The Sixth Commandment
  6. Arthur Hughes, Matthew Shardlake, Shardlake
  7. Ashley Jensen, DI Ruth Calder, Shetland
  8. Ashley Walters, Dushane Hill, Top Boy
  9. Austin Butler, Major Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven, Masters of the Air
  10. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
  11. Callum Turner, Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan, Masters of the Air
  12. Cliff Parisi, Fred Buckle, Call the Midwife
  13. Cosmo Jarvis, John Blackthorne, Shōgun
  14. Cush Jumbo, DS June Lenker, Criminal Record
  15. Danielle Macdonald, Helen Chambers, The Tourist
  16. Daryl McCormack, Detective Colman Akande, The Woman in the Wall
  17. David Tennant, The Fourteenth Doctor, Doctor Who
  18. David Jonsson, Luke Fitzwilliam, Murder Is Easy
  19. Dominic West, Charles, Prince of Wales, The Crown
  20. Eleanor Tomlinson, Evie, The Couple Next Door
  21. Ella Lily Hyland, Justine Pearce, Fifteen-Love
  22. Ella Purnell, Lucy MacLean, Fallout
  23. Emilia Fox, Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness
  24. Ewan McGregor, Count Alexander Rostov, A Gentleman in Moscow
  25. Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses
  26. Gemma Whelan, Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins, The Tower
  27. Georgie Glen, Miss Millicent Higgins, Call the Midwife
  28. Idris Elba, Sam Nelson, Hijack
  29. Imelda Staunton, Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown
  30. Jacob Anderson, Louis de Pointe du Lac, Interview with the Vampire
  31. Jamie Dornan, Elliot Stanley, The Tourist
  32. Jared Harris, Hari Seldon, Foundation
  33. Jason Watkins, Simon, Coma
  34. Jenna Coleman, Liv Taylor, Wilderness
  35. Jennifer Aniston, Alex Levy, The Morning Show
  36. Jeremy Allen White, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, The Bear
  37. Jessica Gunning, Martha, Baby Reindeer
  38. Jing Lusi, DC Hana Li, Red Eye
  39. Joanne Froggatt, Dr Abbey Henderson, Breathtaking
  40. Jonah Hauer-King, Lali, The Tattooist of Auschwitz
  41. Julianne Moore, Mary Villiers, Mary & George
  42. Kane Robinson, Gerald ‘Sully’ Sullivan, Top Boy
  43. Katherine Kelly, Emily Jackson, The Long Shadow / Angela Van den Bogerd, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
  44. Kris Marshall, Humphrey Goodman, Beyond Paradise
  45. Leo Woodall, Dexter Mayhew, One Day
  46. Lesley Sharp, DI Hannah Laing, Before We Die
  47. Louisa Harland, Nell Jackson, Renegade Nell
  48. Luke Newton, Colin Bridgerton, Bridgerton
  49. Martin Short, Oliver Putnam, Only Murders in the Building
  50. Michelle Keegan, Maya Stern, Fool Me Once
  51. Monica Dolan, Jo Hamilton, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
  52. Ncuti Gatwa, The Fifteenth Doctor, Doctor Who
  53. Nicholas Galitzine, George Villiers, Mary & George
  54. Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small
  55. Nicola Coughlan, Penelope Featherington, Bridgerton
  56. Nicola Walker, DI Annika Strandhed, Annika
  57. Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Will, Wilderness
  58. Paapa Essiedu, George, The Lazarus Project
  59. Peter Capaldi, DCI Daniel Hegarty, Criminal Record
  60. Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker, Death in Paradise
  61. Reese Witherspoon, Bradley Jackson, The Morning Show
  62. Richard Armitage, Dr Matthew Nolan, Red Eye / Joe Burkett, Fool Me Once
  63. Richard Gadd, Donny Dunn, Baby Reindeer
  64. Robert Carlyle, Robert Sutherland, COBRA: Rebellion
  65. Ruth Wilson, Lorna Brady, The Woman in the Wall
  66. Sam Heughan, Danny, The Couple Next Door
  67. Sam Reid, Lestat de Lioncourt, Interview with the Vampire
  68. Samantha Bond, Judith Potts, The Marlow Murder Club
  69. Selena Gomez, Mabel Mora, Only Murders in the Building
  70. Siân Brooke, Grace Ellis, Blue Lights
  71. Sonequa Martin-Green, Captain Michael Burnham, Star Trek: Discovery
  72. Sophie Rundle, PC Joanna Marshall, After The Flood
  73. Steve Coogan, Jimmy Savile, The Reckoning
  74. Steve Martin, Charles-Haden Savage, Only Murders in the Building
  75. Suranne Jones, Amy Silva, Vigil
  76. Timothy Spall, Peter Farquhar, The Sixth Commandment
  77. Toby Jones, Alan Bates, Mr Bates vs The Post Office / DCS Dennis Hoban, The Long Shadow
  78. Tom Hiddleston, Loki, Loki
  79. Ukweli Roach, DI Jack Caffery, Wolf
  80. Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
  81. Wunmi Mosaku, DI Riya Ajunwa, Passenger

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  1. An Audience with Kylie
  2. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
  3. Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery
  4. Dynamo Is Dead
  5. Gladiators
  6. Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
  7. Have I Got News for You
  8. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
  9. Late Night Lycett
  10. Later… with Jools Holland
  11. LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland
  12. Made In Chelsea
  13. Married at First Sight UK
  14. Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
  15. My Mum, Your Dad
  16. Rob & Romesh Vs
  17. Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle
  18. Taskmaster
  19. The Graham Norton Show
  20. The Jonathan Ross Show
  21. The Last Leg
  22. The Masked Singer
  23. The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls

Serial Drama

  1. Casualty
  2. Coronation Street
  3. Doctors
  4. EastEnders
  5. Emmerdale
  6. Hollyoaks
  7. Home and Away
  8. Neighbours

TV Expert

  1. Anton Du Beke, Strictly Come Dancing
  2. Ashley Banjo, Dancing on Ice
  3. Billy Billingham, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
  4. Bruno Tonioli, Britain’s Got Talent
  5. Charlene Douglas, Married at First Sight UK
  6. Chris Packham, Earth
  7. Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Come Dancing
  8. David Attenborough, Planet Earth III/ Mammals/ Secret World of Sound
  9. Deborah Meaden, Dragons’ Den
  10. Dominic Skinner, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
  11. Esme Young, The Great British Sewing Bee
  12. Gary Lineker, Match of the Day
  13. Gregg Wallace, MasterChef
  14. Jay Blades, The Repair Shop
  15. John Torode, MasterChef
  16. Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s Farm
  17. Keith Brymer Jones, The Great Pottery Throw Down
  18. Lang Lang, The Piano
  19. Lord Sugar, The Apprentice
  20. Marcus Wareing, MasterChef: The Professionals
  21. Martin Lewis, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
  22. Mel Schilling, Married at First Sight UK
  23. Michelle Ogundehin, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
  24. Mika, The Piano
  25. Monica Galetti, MasterChef: The Professionals
  26. Motsi Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing
  27. Nisha Katona, Great British Menu
  28. Oti Mabuse, Dancing on Ice
  29. Patrick Grant, The Great British Sewing Bee
  30. Paul C Brunson, Married at First Sight UK
  31. Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off
  32. Peter Jones, Dragons’ Den
  33. Prue Leith, The Great British Bake Off
  34. Richard Miller, The Great Pottery Throw Down
  35. RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
  36. Sara Davies, Dragons’ Den/ Ultimate Wedding Planner
  37. Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing
  38. Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent
  39. Steven Bartlett, Dragons’ Den
  40. Tom Jones, The Voice UK
  41. Tom Kerridge, Great British Menu
  42. Torvill & Dean, Dancing on Ice
  43. Touker Suleyman, Dragons’ Den
  44. Val Garland, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
  45. will.i.am, The Voice UK

Serial Drama Performance

  1. Angela Wynter, Yolande Trueman, EastEnders
  2. Barney Walsh, Cam Mickelthwaite, Casualty
  3. Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
  4. Charlie Clapham, Freddie Roscoe, Hollyoaks
  5. Colin Salmon, George Knight, EastEnders
  6. David Neilson, Roy Cropper, Coronation Street
  7. Diane Parish, Denise Fox, EastEnders
  8. Eden Taylor-Draper, Belle King, Emmerdale
  9. Elinor Lawless, Stevie Nash, Casualty
  10. Georgia Taylor, Toyah Habeeb, Coronation Street
  11. Jaden Ladega, Denzel Danes, EastEnders
  12. Jamie Lomas, Warren Fox, Hollyoaks
  13. Jane Hazlegrove, Bernie Winter, Coronation Street
  14. Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale
  15. Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks
  16. Kieron Richardson, Ste Hay, Hollyoaks
  17. Kirsty-Leigh Porter, Leela Lomax, Hollyoaks
  18. Lucy Pargeter, Chas Dingle, Emmerdale
  19. Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
  20. Michelle Collins, Cindy Beale, EastEnders
  21. Natalie J Robb, Moira Dingle, Emmerdale
  22. Neet Mohan, Rashid, Masum, Casualty
  23. Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street
  24. Richard Blackwood, Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks
  25. Rudolph Walker, Patrick Trueman, EastEnders
  26. Tina O’Brien, Sarah Platt, Coronation Street
  27. Zoë Henry, Rhona Goskirk, Emmerdale

Reality Competition

  1. Alone
  2. Celebrity Big Brother
  3. Hunted
  4. Love Island
  5. Love Island All Stars
  6. Race Across the World
  7. Squid Game: The Challenge
  8. Survivor
  9. The Apprentice
  10. The Challenge: All Stars
  11. The Fortune Hotel
  12. The Traitors
  13. The Underdog: Josh Must Win
  14. Ultimate Wedding Planner
  15. 007: Road to a Million

Daytime

  1. Animal Park
  2. Antiques Road Trip
  3. Bargain Hunt
  4. Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun
  5. BBC Breakfast
  6. Deal or No Deal
  7. Escape to the Country
  8. Father Brown
  9. Good Morning Britain
  10. James Martin’s Saturday Morning
  11. Jeopardy!
  12. Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show
  13. Loose Women
  14. Lorraine
  15. Make It at Market
  16. Morning Live
  17. Pointless
  18. Rip Off Britain
  19. Saturday Kitchen
  20. Sunday Brunch
  21. The Bidding Room
  22. The Chase
  23. The Finish Line
  24. The Repair Shop
  25. The Travelling Auctioneers
  26. The Vintage French Farmhouse
  27. This Morning
  28. Tipping Point

Comedy

  1. Avoidance
  2. Big Boys
  3. Big Mood
  4. Brassic
  5. Changing Ends
  6. Dead Hot
  7. Dinosaur
  8. Extraordinary
  9. Frasier
  10. Ghosts
  11. Good Omens
  12. G’wed
  13. Henpocalypse!
  14. Here We Go
  15. Inside No. 9
  16. Mammoth
  17. Mandy
  18. Meet the Richardsons
  19. Mrs Brown’s Boys
  20. Not Going Out
  21. Staged
  22. Still Up
  23. The Change
  24. The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
  25. The Gentlemen
  26. The Lovers
  27. The Power of Parker
  28. The Young Offenders
  29. Two Doors Down

Talent Show

  1. Bake Off: The Professionals
  2. Britain’s Got Talent
  3. Cooking with the Stars
  4. Dancing on Ice
  5. Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
  6. Great British Menu
  7. Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
  8. Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream
  9. MasterChef
  10. MasterChef: The Professionals
  11. Portrait Artist of the Year
  12. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
  13. Strictly Come Dancing
  14. The Great British Bake Off
  15. The Great British Sewing Bee
  16. The Great Pottery Throw Down
  17. The Piano
  18. The Voice UK

