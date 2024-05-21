2024 National Television Awards nominations – full list
The long list of nominations for the 2024 National Television Awards have been revealed for this year’s show.
Taking charge for the fourth consecutive year, Joel Dommett will guide the proceedings as the pre-eminent TV awards gala returns to The O2 London in September.
With the grand event set to unfold, the star-studded affair will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday, 11 September.
As ever, the winners are chosen purely by the public.
See the full long list of NTA nominations below and cast your votes online for free at nationaltvawards.com
New Drama
- A Gentleman in Moscow
- After the Flood
- Baby Reindeer
- Breathtaking
- Coma
- Criminal Record
- Fallout
- Fifteen-Love
- Fool Me Once
- Hijack
- Interview with the Vampire
- Mary & George
- Masters of the Air
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- Murder Is Easy
- One Day
- Passenger
- Red Eye
- Renegade Nell
- Shardlake
- Shōgun
- The Couple Next Door
- The Long Shadow
- The Marlow Murder Club
- The Reckoning
- The Sixth Commandment
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz
- The Woman in the Wall
- Wilderness
- Wolf
Quiz Game Show
- A League of Their Own
- Alan Carr’s Picture Slam
- Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
- Beat the Chasers
- Blankety Blank
- Celebrity Catchphrase
- Celebrity Mastermind
- In With A Shout
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Only Connect
- Pointless Celebrities
- PopMaster TV
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- Rob Beckett’s Smart TV
- The 1% Club
- The Chase Celebrity Special
- The Hit List
- The Weakest Link
- University Challenge
- Wheel of Fortune
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Would I Lie to You?
- 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Authored Documentary
- Beckham
- Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story
- Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family
- Hatton
- Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story
- Milli Vanilli
- Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story
- Return to Lockerbie with Lorraine Kelly
- Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C
- Robbie Williams
- Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything
- Rooney
- Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change
- Rosie Jones: Am I a R*tard?
- Sarah Beeny vs Cancer
- Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood
Returning Drama
- All Creatures Great and Small
- Annika
- Before We Die
- Beyond Paradise
- Blue Lights
- Bridgerton
- Call the Midwife
- COBRA: Rebellion
- Death in Paradise
- Doctor Who
- Foundation
- Loki
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shetland
- Silent Witness
- Slow Horses
- Star Trek: Discovery
- The Bear
- The Crown
- The Lazarus Project
- The Morning Show
- The Tourist
- The Tower
- Top Boy
- Trigger Point
- Vera
- Vigil
TV Presenter
- Adam Hills
- AJ Odudu
- Alan Carr
- Alesha Dixon
- Alex Jones
- Alexander Armstrong
- Alison Hammond
- Amanda Holden
- Amol Rajan
- Andi Oliver
- Ant & Dec
- Ben Shephard
- Bradley Walsh
- Cat Deeley
- Claudia Winkleman
- Clive Myrie
- Davina McCall
- Dermot O’Leary
- Emma Willis
- Fiona Bruce
- Graham Norton
- Greg Davies
- Hannah Waddingham
- Holly Willoughby
- Jason Manford
- Jermaine Jenas
- Jimmy Carr
- Joe Lycett
- Joel Dommett
- Jonathan Ross
- Kate Garraway
- Lee Mack
- Lorraine Kelly
- Marvin Humes
- Maya Jama
- Michael McIntyre
- Noel Fielding
- Richard Osman
- Rob Beckett
- Rochelle Humes
- Roman Kemp
- Romesh Ranganathan
- Rylan
- Stacey Solomon
- Stephen Mangan
- Stephen Mulhern
- Susanna Reid
- Tess Daly
- Tom Allen
- Victoria Coren Mitchell
- Will Best
Factual Entertainment
- Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job
- Ambulance
- Antiques Roadshow
- Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain
- At Home with the Furys
- Bangers and Cash
- Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story
- Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Countryfile
- DIY SOS
- Dragons’ Den
- Earth
- Fake or Fortune?
- Forensics: The Real CSI
- For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond
- Gogglebox
- Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure
- Kate Garraway’s Life Stories
- Long Lost Family
- Mammals
- Married to the Game
- Match of the Day
- Michael Palin in Nigeria
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- Our Lives
- Planet Earth III
- Pompeii: The New Dig
- Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough
- Sort Your Life Out
- Spy in the Ocean
- The Detectives
- The Grand Tour: Eurocrash
- The Jury: Murder Trial
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
- The Met
- The One Show
- The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy
- The Repair Shop
- The Yorkshire Vet
- Welcome to Wrexham
- Who Do You Think You Are?
- Wilderness with Simon Reeve
- 24 Hours in Police Custody
- 99
Drama Performance
- Adeel Akhtar, DS Sami Kierce, Fool Me Once
- Aidan Turner, Glenn Lapthorn, Fifteen-Love
- Ambika Mod, Emma Morley, One Day
- Anna Próchniak, Gita, The Tattooist of Auschwitz
- Anne Reid, Ann Moore-Martin, The Sixth Commandment
- Arthur Hughes, Matthew Shardlake, Shardlake
- Ashley Jensen, DI Ruth Calder, Shetland
- Ashley Walters, Dushane Hill, Top Boy
- Austin Butler, Major Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven, Masters of the Air
- Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
- Callum Turner, Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan, Masters of the Air
- Cliff Parisi, Fred Buckle, Call the Midwife
- Cosmo Jarvis, John Blackthorne, Shōgun
- Cush Jumbo, DS June Lenker, Criminal Record
- Danielle Macdonald, Helen Chambers, The Tourist
- Daryl McCormack, Detective Colman Akande, The Woman in the Wall
- David Tennant, The Fourteenth Doctor, Doctor Who
- David Jonsson, Luke Fitzwilliam, Murder Is Easy
- Dominic West, Charles, Prince of Wales, The Crown
- Eleanor Tomlinson, Evie, The Couple Next Door
- Ella Lily Hyland, Justine Pearce, Fifteen-Love
- Ella Purnell, Lucy MacLean, Fallout
- Emilia Fox, Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness
- Ewan McGregor, Count Alexander Rostov, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses
- Gemma Whelan, Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins, The Tower
- Georgie Glen, Miss Millicent Higgins, Call the Midwife
- Idris Elba, Sam Nelson, Hijack
- Imelda Staunton, Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown
- Jacob Anderson, Louis de Pointe du Lac, Interview with the Vampire
- Jamie Dornan, Elliot Stanley, The Tourist
- Jared Harris, Hari Seldon, Foundation
- Jason Watkins, Simon, Coma
- Jenna Coleman, Liv Taylor, Wilderness
- Jennifer Aniston, Alex Levy, The Morning Show
- Jeremy Allen White, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, The Bear
- Jessica Gunning, Martha, Baby Reindeer
- Jing Lusi, DC Hana Li, Red Eye
- Joanne Froggatt, Dr Abbey Henderson, Breathtaking
- Jonah Hauer-King, Lali, The Tattooist of Auschwitz
- Julianne Moore, Mary Villiers, Mary & George
- Kane Robinson, Gerald ‘Sully’ Sullivan, Top Boy
- Katherine Kelly, Emily Jackson, The Long Shadow / Angela Van den Bogerd, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- Kris Marshall, Humphrey Goodman, Beyond Paradise
- Leo Woodall, Dexter Mayhew, One Day
- Lesley Sharp, DI Hannah Laing, Before We Die
- Louisa Harland, Nell Jackson, Renegade Nell
- Luke Newton, Colin Bridgerton, Bridgerton
- Martin Short, Oliver Putnam, Only Murders in the Building
- Michelle Keegan, Maya Stern, Fool Me Once
- Monica Dolan, Jo Hamilton, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- Ncuti Gatwa, The Fifteenth Doctor, Doctor Who
- Nicholas Galitzine, George Villiers, Mary & George
- Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small
- Nicola Coughlan, Penelope Featherington, Bridgerton
- Nicola Walker, DI Annika Strandhed, Annika
- Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Will, Wilderness
- Paapa Essiedu, George, The Lazarus Project
- Peter Capaldi, DCI Daniel Hegarty, Criminal Record
- Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker, Death in Paradise
- Reese Witherspoon, Bradley Jackson, The Morning Show
- Richard Armitage, Dr Matthew Nolan, Red Eye / Joe Burkett, Fool Me Once
- Richard Gadd, Donny Dunn, Baby Reindeer
- Robert Carlyle, Robert Sutherland, COBRA: Rebellion
- Ruth Wilson, Lorna Brady, The Woman in the Wall
- Sam Heughan, Danny, The Couple Next Door
- Sam Reid, Lestat de Lioncourt, Interview with the Vampire
- Samantha Bond, Judith Potts, The Marlow Murder Club
- Selena Gomez, Mabel Mora, Only Murders in the Building
- Siân Brooke, Grace Ellis, Blue Lights
- Sonequa Martin-Green, Captain Michael Burnham, Star Trek: Discovery
- Sophie Rundle, PC Joanna Marshall, After The Flood
- Steve Coogan, Jimmy Savile, The Reckoning
- Steve Martin, Charles-Haden Savage, Only Murders in the Building
- Suranne Jones, Amy Silva, Vigil
- Timothy Spall, Peter Farquhar, The Sixth Commandment
- Toby Jones, Alan Bates, Mr Bates vs The Post Office / DCS Dennis Hoban, The Long Shadow
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki, Loki
- Ukweli Roach, DI Jack Caffery, Wolf
- Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
- Wunmi Mosaku, DI Riya Ajunwa, Passenger
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- An Audience with Kylie
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery
- Dynamo Is Dead
- Gladiators
- Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
- Have I Got News for You
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
- Late Night Lycett
- Later… with Jools Holland
- LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland
- Made In Chelsea
- Married at First Sight UK
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- My Mum, Your Dad
- Rob & Romesh Vs
- Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle
- Taskmaster
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Jonathan Ross Show
- The Last Leg
- The Masked Singer
- The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls
Serial Drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- Doctors
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
- Home and Away
- Neighbours
TV Expert
- Anton Du Beke, Strictly Come Dancing
- Ashley Banjo, Dancing on Ice
- Billy Billingham, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
- Bruno Tonioli, Britain’s Got Talent
- Charlene Douglas, Married at First Sight UK
- Chris Packham, Earth
- Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Come Dancing
- David Attenborough, Planet Earth III/ Mammals/ Secret World of Sound
- Deborah Meaden, Dragons’ Den
- Dominic Skinner, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
- Esme Young, The Great British Sewing Bee
- Gary Lineker, Match of the Day
- Gregg Wallace, MasterChef
- Jay Blades, The Repair Shop
- John Torode, MasterChef
- Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s Farm
- Keith Brymer Jones, The Great Pottery Throw Down
- Lang Lang, The Piano
- Lord Sugar, The Apprentice
- Marcus Wareing, MasterChef: The Professionals
- Martin Lewis, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
- Mel Schilling, Married at First Sight UK
- Michelle Ogundehin, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
- Mika, The Piano
- Monica Galetti, MasterChef: The Professionals
- Motsi Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing
- Nisha Katona, Great British Menu
- Oti Mabuse, Dancing on Ice
- Patrick Grant, The Great British Sewing Bee
- Paul C Brunson, Married at First Sight UK
- Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off
- Peter Jones, Dragons’ Den
- Prue Leith, The Great British Bake Off
- Richard Miller, The Great Pottery Throw Down
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Sara Davies, Dragons’ Den/ Ultimate Wedding Planner
- Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing
- Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent
- Steven Bartlett, Dragons’ Den
- Tom Jones, The Voice UK
- Tom Kerridge, Great British Menu
- Torvill & Dean, Dancing on Ice
- Touker Suleyman, Dragons’ Den
- Val Garland, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
- will.i.am, The Voice UK
Serial Drama Performance
- Angela Wynter, Yolande Trueman, EastEnders
- Barney Walsh, Cam Mickelthwaite, Casualty
- Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
- Charlie Clapham, Freddie Roscoe, Hollyoaks
- Colin Salmon, George Knight, EastEnders
- David Neilson, Roy Cropper, Coronation Street
- Diane Parish, Denise Fox, EastEnders
- Eden Taylor-Draper, Belle King, Emmerdale
- Elinor Lawless, Stevie Nash, Casualty
- Georgia Taylor, Toyah Habeeb, Coronation Street
- Jaden Ladega, Denzel Danes, EastEnders
- Jamie Lomas, Warren Fox, Hollyoaks
- Jane Hazlegrove, Bernie Winter, Coronation Street
- Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale
- Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks
- Kieron Richardson, Ste Hay, Hollyoaks
- Kirsty-Leigh Porter, Leela Lomax, Hollyoaks
- Lucy Pargeter, Chas Dingle, Emmerdale
- Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
- Michelle Collins, Cindy Beale, EastEnders
- Natalie J Robb, Moira Dingle, Emmerdale
- Neet Mohan, Rashid, Masum, Casualty
- Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street
- Richard Blackwood, Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks
- Rudolph Walker, Patrick Trueman, EastEnders
- Tina O’Brien, Sarah Platt, Coronation Street
- Zoë Henry, Rhona Goskirk, Emmerdale
Reality Competition
- Alone
- Celebrity Big Brother
- Hunted
- Love Island
- Love Island All Stars
- Race Across the World
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Survivor
- The Apprentice
- The Challenge: All Stars
- The Fortune Hotel
- The Traitors
- The Underdog: Josh Must Win
- Ultimate Wedding Planner
- 007: Road to a Million
Daytime
- Animal Park
- Antiques Road Trip
- Bargain Hunt
- Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun
- BBC Breakfast
- Deal or No Deal
- Escape to the Country
- Father Brown
- Good Morning Britain
- James Martin’s Saturday Morning
- Jeopardy!
- Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show
- Loose Women
- Lorraine
- Make It at Market
- Morning Live
- Pointless
- Rip Off Britain
- Saturday Kitchen
- Sunday Brunch
- The Bidding Room
- The Chase
- The Finish Line
- The Repair Shop
- The Travelling Auctioneers
- The Vintage French Farmhouse
- This Morning
- Tipping Point
Comedy
- Avoidance
- Big Boys
- Big Mood
- Brassic
- Changing Ends
- Dead Hot
- Dinosaur
- Extraordinary
- Frasier
- Ghosts
- Good Omens
- G’wed
- Henpocalypse!
- Here We Go
- Inside No. 9
- Mammoth
- Mandy
- Meet the Richardsons
- Mrs Brown’s Boys
- Not Going Out
- Staged
- Still Up
- The Change
- The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
- The Gentlemen
- The Lovers
- The Power of Parker
- The Young Offenders
- Two Doors Down
Talent Show
- Bake Off: The Professionals
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Cooking with the Stars
- Dancing on Ice
- Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
- Great British Menu
- Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
- Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream
- MasterChef
- MasterChef: The Professionals
- Portrait Artist of the Year
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
- The Great Pottery Throw Down
- The Piano
- The Voice UK
