Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow start date and all about ITV's brand new series

ITV will revive FIVE classic gameshows for a brand new series, hosted by comedian Alan Carr.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow will see some of the nation's favourites "supersized and reinvigorated", bringing them up-to-date for 2020.

The series will begin on TV on Saturday, May 30 at 8:15PM on ITV.

Lucky contestants can win either big money jackpots or top-of-the-range prizes in one of the five games - two of which Alan has already been involved in.

Top of the list is Play Your Cards Right, formerly fronted by the great Bruce Forsyth.

The Chatty Man presented a non-broadcast pilot of the higher-or-lower format last year.

Also back is The Price Is Right - which Channel 4 last rebooted just two years ago.

Alan fronted a one-off festive edition of the price-matching game, but the broadcaster did not pick up a full series.

The line-up also features Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky and darts favourite Bullseye.

While they remain the "nail-biting contests viewers know and love", producers are refreshing all five formats with brand new endgames.

Epic Gameshow will run for seven episodes, including a celebrity edition of Play Your Cards Right, and another Price Is Right Christmas special.

Alan said: "It is such a privilege for me to be involved in these truly iconic shows that have brought so much joy to my childhood.

"A little bit of nostalgia but a whole load of fun. Big shoes to fill I know, but these shows should be back on telly for a whole new generation to sit down and enjoy with their family just like I did all those years ago!"

ITV commissioner Joe Mace added: "We are really excited to bring these brilliant shows back to primetime with Alan Carr.

"They are the perfect match and we can't wait for the audiences to fall in love with both."

This is not the first time that ITV has experimented with a mass gameshow revival.

In 2005, the network aired Ant and Dec's Gameshow Marathon as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The concept returned for a second series in 2007, with Vernon Kay replacing the Geordie duo.