Trigger Point series 3 plot and cast as filming begins

Filming is officially underway for the third series of ITV’s high-stakes drama Trigger Point, with Vicky McClure reprising her role as bomb disposal officer Lana Washington.

The series, produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television, continues to follow the lives of London’s elite Expo team as they put everything on the line to keep the city safe from explosive threats.

Following the success of series two in 2024, which averaged 8.1 million viewers and racked up 30 million streams on ITVX, the new episodes promise even more tension and high-stakes action.

Meet the cast

McClure is joined by returning cast members Eric Shango, Nabil Elouahabi, Natalie Simpson and Maanuv Thiara.

The new series will also feature guest star Jason Flemyng, known for his roles in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Gemma Bovery.

The third series will see Lana and her team investigating a bomb threat that quickly escalates into something far more personal.

As a series of targeted attacks unfold, it becomes clear that a sinister vendetta is at play.

With the bomber demanding revenge, the Bomb Disposal Squad must work alongside the Police Counterterrorism Unit to stop them before another life is lost.

Vicky McClure said: “Trigger Point is back! We’re all so excited to get going. Having had such a positive response to the previous two series, we want to make this new series even more exciting, keep everyone on the edge of their seats whilst getting to know even more about the brilliant characters in the show.

“Lana is such a complex character to play, it’s a joy for an actor to play a role with as many layers as Lana.”

Trigger Point series 3 will air on ITV1 and ITVX, where the first two series are streaming now.