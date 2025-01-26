Watch the trailer for the new series of Death in Paradise

Pack your virtual bags, because it’s time to head back to the sun-soaked shores of Saint Marie.

The much-loved crime drama Death in Paradise is back with a brand-new series, starting on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday, 31 January 2025, at 9pm.

This series promises more twists, turns, and tropical intrigue as the team tackles new cases—along with a fresh Detective Inspector at the helm. But will DI Mervin Wilson stick around, or will the island’s charm fail to win him over?

Watch the trailer from the new series now…

Mervin, played by Don Gilet, is at a crossroads. After solving his last big case, the mysterious ‘who shot the Santas?’ incident, and dealing with the emotional blow of his estranged mother’s passing, Mervin is ready to leave Saint Marie behind.

But just as he prepares to pack up for good, a case comes along that strikes a personal chord with the entire station. Could this be enough to keep him on the island?

As Mervin continues to push boundaries, the police team must rally together to crack some of their trickiest cases yet.

The show has lined up an impressive roster of guest stars for this season, including fan-favourite Tobi Bakare, returning as Sergeant JP Hooper.

Joining him are familiar faces from hit TV shows and films: Michelle Greenidge (Kaos), Joy Richardson (Dreamland), Stephen Odubola (Boiling Point), Anthony J. Abraham (The Acolyte), Simon Lennon (Our Girl), Bhavna Limbachia (Brassic), Adam James (The Day of The Jackal), David Avery (Gangs of London), Sofia Oxenham (A Very Royal Scandal), Patricia Allison (Sex Education), Imogen King (Love Rat), David Mumeni (Bridgerton), Madeline Appiah (In The Long Run), Siobhan Redmond (Two Doors Down), Chantelle Alle (Hijack), Rita Bernard-Shaw (The Power), Bobby Gordon (Three Little Birds), Tony Marshall (Casualty), Charlotte Spencer (The Gold), Tala Gouveia (McDonald & Dodds), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Holby City), Gerard Horan (Detectorists), Judith Jacob (The Five), Lily Nichol (Renegade Nell), Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man) and more.

It’s not just the cases keeping the island’s police department busy this series.

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, played by Don Warrington, faces shocking news from the Chief Commissioner in Jamaica. As the department is rocked to its core, the island’s mayor, Catherine, must step up to defend the team in a battle that could redefine the station as we know it.

Meanwhile, Naomi (Shantol Jackson) is thrown off course when a figure from her past makes an unexpected return, and Darlene (Ginny Holder) finds herself doubting her abilities as a mentor to a new officer.

And as Mervin dives deeper into his mother’s past, he discovers secrets that could change his life forever.