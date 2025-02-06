Netflix drops Toxic Town trailer starring Jodie Whittaker

Netflix has released a first look at Toxic Town, a gripping new drama based on one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals.

The series tells the story of the Corby poisonings, focusing on the mothers who fought a years-long battle for justice after their children were affected by toxic waste.

Starring Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), Rory Kinnear (James Bond), and Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey), the series follows their fight as a shocking truth is uncovered.

A teaser for the series describes it as a David and Goliath battle, where three mothers take on powerful forces to hold them accountable

Their struggle highlights not just environmental negligence but also the resilience of a community determined to seek justice.

Written by Jack Thorne, known for his work on Help and His Dark Materials, the show is produced by Broke & Bones.

Toxic Town is released on February 27 on Netflix.