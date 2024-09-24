Keira Knightley and Hannah Waddingham to star in new Netflix thriller

If you thought a luxury cruise sounded like the perfect getaway, think again.

Keira Knightley is set to lead the cast of The Woman in Cabin 10, an intense new thriller based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel.

Directed by Simon Stone, the film will stream on Netflix.

The plot follows a journalist, played by Keira, who’s sent on a luxurious cruise for a travel assignment.

Things take a dark turn when she witnesses what appears to be a murder — a passenger thrown overboard in the middle of the night.

The only problem?

When she reports it, the ship’s crew claims that no one is missing, and all passengers are accounted for.

It leaves her questioning her own sanity, as she tries to unravel the mystery while no one else believes her.

As her search for the truth intensifies, she soon finds herself in grave danger.

Keira’s not the only big name in this chilling whodunnit.

She’ll be joined by Guy Pearce, known for his roles in L.A. Confidential and The Hurt Locker, and Hannah Waddingham, who’s fresh off her Emmy win for Ted Lasso.

Also starring are David Ajala from Star Trek: Discovery, Gugu Mbatha-Raw from Surface, and David Morrissey of The Walking Dead fame.

The ensemble cast also includes Gitte Witt (Cadaver, The Sleepwalker), Art Malik (The Little Mermaid, Disclaimer), Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen, Lovesick), Christopher Rygh (Vikings: Valhalla, The Head Hunter), Paul Kaye (The Stranger, Game of Thrones), Kaya Scodelario (The Gentlemen, Crawl), Lisa Loven Kongsli (Force Majeure) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Misbehaviour).

The film is directed by Simon Stone (The Daughter, The Dig), who also co-wrote the script with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins).