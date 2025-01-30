The Great Celebrity Bake Off line up has been confirmed for the new series this Spring.

This year, a fresh batch of famous faces will enter the iconic Bake Off tent, battling it out in the signature, technical, and showstopper challenges. As always, only one celebrity will be named Star Baker at the end of each episode – but with baking disasters almost guaranteed, expect plenty of laughs along the way.

There’s a shake-up in the Bake Off kitchen as a new judge steps in to help decide the fate of the celebrity bakers. Caroline Waldegrave OBE, a former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine, will join Paul Hollywood to sample the stars’ creations.

Caroline is a long-time friend of Prue Leith, who is taking a step back from this special charity edition.

Meet the line up

This year’s line-up is packed with broadcasters, actors, comedians, and musicians, all ready to roll up their sleeves and get baking. Here’s who will be stepping into the tent:

Sarah Beeny – Broadcaster, best-selling author, and podcaster

– Broadcaster, best-selling author, and podcaster Adam Buxton – Comedian

– Comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg – Broadcaster and Chicken Shop Date creator

– Broadcaster and Chicken Shop Date creator Scarlette & Stuart Douglas – TV presenters and property experts

Kate Garraway – TV presenter and broadcaster

– TV presenter and broadcaster Ellie Goldstein – Model, actor, and author

– Model, actor, and author Gloria Hunniford – TV legend and national treasure

– TV legend and national treasure Jim Howick – Actor and writer

Gbemisola Ikumelo – Actor, writer, and director

– Actor, writer, and director Roman Kemp – Broadcaster

– Broadcaster Jamali Maddix – Comedian and writer

– Comedian and writer Maxine Peake – Actress and writer

Chris & Rosie Ramsey – Record-breaking podcasters

– Record-breaking podcasters Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor) – Singer, songwriter, and actress

– Singer, songwriter, and actress Meera Syal – Actress and writer

– Actress and writer Tommy Tiernan – Comedian

Phil Wang – Comedian

– Comedian Sophie Willan – Actress, writer, and comedian

Providing moral support, cups of tea, and plenty of banter, hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond are back to guide the celebrities through the baking madness.

As ever, the celebrity episodes will be supporting Stand Up To Cancer, a joint fundraising campaign between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, raising vital funds to support life-saving cancer research.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air this Spring on Channel 4.