The Apprentice is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and there’s talk of its celebrity spin-off making a comeback.

For the first time in six years, the BBC’s hit business competition , will welcome famous faces into the boardroom.

Producers are keen to bring back some of the biggest stars who have taken part in previous celebrity versions, with Cheryl Tweedy and Piers Morgan at the top of their wish list.

An insider told The Sun: “Execs want to get a-list stars involved for this very special version of The Apprentice, and signing up Piers in particular would be TV gold as there’s a long-running stand off between him and Lord Sugar.

“Few celebrities have been approached yet as the show is still at the early stages and they want to take their time carefully selecting the right mix for the programme.”

The special is expected to hit screens towards the end of 2025, airing just before the 20th series of the regular show.

The original version of The Apprentice launched in the UK in February 2005.

A first celebrity spin-off for Comic Relief aired in 2007.

That edition featured a cast including Karren Brady, who later became one of Lord Sugar’s trusted advisers.

The following year, Sport Relief hosted another celebrity edition, featuring Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Patsy Palmer.

Celebrity Apprentice was last seen on our screens in 2019 with stars like Amanda Holden, Russell Kane and Rylan taking part.

For now, BBC bosses are keeping tight-lipped, with a spokeswoman for the show declining to comment.