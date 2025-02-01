Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan return in Marble Hall Murders

Marble Hall Murders, the third and final adaptation in Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling Susan Ryeland series, is coming to the BBC.

Following the success of Moonflower Murders and Magpie Murders, returning to their roles are Lesley Manville as book editor-turned-detective Susan Ryeland and Tim McMullan as fictional sleuth Atticus Pünd.

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Phantom Thread) once again leads the series as Susan Ryeland, an editor who has a habit of stumbling into real-life murder investigations.

In Marble Hall Murders, she returns to England only to be drawn into a fresh mystery—this time involving a new, young author continuing the Atticus Pünd novels.

Set in 1955 in a grand Corfu villa, “Pünd’s Last Case” appears to be just another fiction. But hidden within its pages lies the identity of a real-life killer, putting Susan in grave danger once again.

Tim McMullan (Patrick Melrose, The Crown) reprises his role as Atticus Pünd, the literary detective who steps out of fiction to assist Susan in solving a murder from the present day.

The case in question is the killing of Miriam Crace, the world’s most famous children’s author.

Author Anthony Horowitz, who has adapted his books for the screen, said: “I’m so happy to bring the team back – stars, director, producers, and crew – for a third instalment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series. I have a feeling this could be the best yet.”

Jill Green says: “Anthony has once again brought his unique and original perspective to the world of murder mystery. Marble Hall Murders completes the trilogy, and the scripts and lead actors are once again at the top of their game.”