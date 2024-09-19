First look at Damien Molony in new Bergerac series

UKTV has unveiled first-look images of the reimagined series of Bergerac, set to debut in early 2025 on U and U&DRAMA.

Filmed in Jersey, this six-part series marks a fresh take on the iconic 80s detective drama, blending familiar elements with modern storytelling.

Taking up the role of Jim Bergerac is Damien Molony, known for his work in The Split and Brassic.

Molony’s Bergerac is no longer the suave detective from the original series but a man battling grief and addiction after the tragic death of his wife.

Zoë Wanamaker stars as Charlie Hungerford, Jim’s strong-willed mother-in-law, and Philip Glenister portrays Arthur Wakefield, adding further gravitas to the cast.

The supporting cast includes Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton, Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal, Timothy Renouf as Julien Wakefield, and Celine Arden as Kara, bringing a mix of seasoned talent and fresh faces.

While the original Bergerac, led by John Nettles, captivated audiences with standalone episodes, the reimagined series will follow a single, character-driven murder mystery spanning all six episodes.

This twist aims to offer deeper storytelling and complex character arcs, with Jim Bergerac fighting his demons while solving the case of a murdered woman from a wealthy Jersey family.

Caught between his personal struggles and professional duties, Bergerac must rely on his investigative instincts and navigate tense family dynamics and a sceptical police force.

Plus, an old nemesis re-emerges, forcing Jim to confront his past in his quest for justice.

The series is penned by Toby Whithouse, alongside writers Brian Fillis, Catherine Tregenna, and Polly Buckle. It is directed by Colm McCarthy and Sean Spencer, and produced by Clare Alan.