ITV announces new heist drama starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker

ITV has announced an exciting new six-part heist drama, Frauds, starring BAFTA and RTS award-winning actors Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker.

The series, created by Jones and Anne-Marie O’Connor, follows two expert con artists reunited after a decade apart – and one last job that could change everything.

Jodie Whittaker plays Sam, who has been living a quiet life in the hills of southern Spain after stepping away from her criminal past.

Meanwhile, Suranne Jones’ character, Bert, has spent the last ten years locked up in a Spanish prison, determined to prove herself by pulling off one final, high-stakes con.

Frauds is produced by Monumental Television, the company behind The Marlow Murder Club, Maryland Harlots, and Ghosts. The series is a co-production with TeamAkers, the production company founded by Suranne Jones and Laurence Akers.

Suranne Jones, who also serves as executive producer, said: “Working on Frauds with Anne-Marie and Monumental for the last 2 years has been a wild ride. We took the idea of toxic female friendship and turned it on its head to give the heist genre an emotional heartbeat.

“I have always wanted to work with Jodie, and now I am. I hope you love Bert and Sam and all they get up to as much as we do.”

The drama is directed by Giulia Gandini (The Split, Shetland) and produced by Pat Tookey-Dickson (Toxic Town, Maryland, 1899). Filming is already underway in Spain.

The story picks up as Sam prepares for Bert’s release from prison, granted on compassionate grounds due to a terminal illness. But despite her frail condition, Bert is as fearless and reckless as ever, determined to take one last risk.

Set in the picturesque mountainous region of Southern Spain, the series explores a deeply complicated friendship built on loyalty, mistrust and a long history of crime.

Sam, wracked with guilt over the past, reluctantly offers Bert a place to stay. But when Bert tempts her into a final multi-million-pound art heist, Sam must decide if she can outwit her old friend or if their toxic bond will lead them both to ruin.

Frauds will air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.