Graham Norton to host new reality show The Neighbourhood

ITV has unveiled an exciting new reality competition, The Neighbourhood, where families and households will compete in a high-stakes street-sized game for a life-changing cash prize.

The 12-part series, hosted by BAFTA-winning broadcaster Graham Norton, is set to air next year on ITV1 and ITVX.

Described as a reality show like no other, The Neighbourhood blends intense competition with domestic drama.

Real-life households from all walks of life will move in side by side, becoming both neighbours and rivals as they battle through epic challenges and strategic voting. With contestants living together 24/7, alliances will form, tensions will rise and friendships will be tested as they fight to stay in the game.

The show is a collaboration between Lifted Entertainment and The Garden, both part of ITV Studios.

Graham Norton said: “Like everyone, I’m always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors. Add to that some dastardly challenges and a life changing prize and I’m hooked. Both Lifted and The Garden are masters at what they do, so I feel confident The Neighbourhood will be the nation’s favourite destination!”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Director of Entertainment & Daytime, called The Neighbourhood “an unmissable entertainment experience,” while Richard Cowles and John Hay, heads of the production companies, said the show offers “a fresh and different flavour” in a TV landscape dominated by jungle, island and luxury villa settings.

Casting is currently open, to take part apply here: itv.com/beontv