ITV has announced The Hack, a seven-part drama tackling one of the biggest media scandals of recent times.

Written by award-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne and featuring a star-studded cast led by David Tennant, Robert Carlyle, and Toby Jones, the series brings to life the shocking events surrounding the phone hacking controversy and an unsolved murder case.

Set between 2002 and 2012, The Hack follows two intertwined real-life investigations.

DAVID TENNANT as Nick Davies

David Tennant plays investigative journalist Nick Davies, who uncovered evidence of illegal phone hacking at News of the World, ultimately leading to the newspaper’s downfall.

Alongside this, the drama explores the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into the murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, a case plagued by allegations of corruption.

Robert Carlyle portrays former Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook, who led the inquiry, while Toby Jones takes on the role of Alan Rusbridger, former Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian.

The series is produced by the team behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office and is a co-production between ITV Studios and Stan in Australia.

Directed by BAFTA-winning Lewis Arnold (Time, Sherwood, The Long Shadow), The Hack is executive produced by Patrick Spence (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, A Spy Among Friends), alongside Jack Thorne, Joe Williams, and David Tennant.

ROBERT CARLYLE as Dave Cook

Annalisa Dinnella (Sex Education, Ralph & Katie) has also contributed to the script, co-writing two episodes with Thorne. The series producer is Abi Bach (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising).

The cast will also include Rose Leslie, Dougray Scott, Eve Myles, Adrian Lester, Katherine Kelly, Kevin Doyle, Neil Maskell, Lara Pulver, Lee Ingleby, Pip Torrens, Lisa McGrillis, Sean Pertwee, Robert Bathurst, Richard Pepple, Nadia Albina, Phil Davis, Ace Bhatti, Charlie Brooks and Steve Pemberton.

Writer Jack Thorne said: “This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history. One with so many layers to it. I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not. It’s a fight for the truth that really shocked me. That is why it matters to tell this story now in an age where the truth seems more in danger than ever.

“It is a true honour to be bringing this story to the screen alongside David, Robert, Toby, Lewis, Patrick, Joe and Abi. I hope we find a way to do justice to the complexity of what happened and of celebrating the incredible reporting that sits underneath it.”

Filming is now underway. The Hack will air on ITV1 and stream on ITVX.