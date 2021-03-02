BBC Three is to return to TV in 2022, it's been announced.

The channel went online only in 2016 with its content such as Killing Eve, Fleabag and Normal People streaming via the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC revealed today that it would welcome BBC Three back to TV screens from January, broadcasting between 7PM and 4AM daily.

They said: "We believe in backing success and, having committed to double the investment on BBC Three commissions over the next two years, we want to showcase that content to a wider audience.

"Using both a broadcast channel and BBC iPlayer in tandem, will help to grow our offer and deliver more value to younger audiences."

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer commented: “BBC Three is a BBC success story, backing creativity, new talent and brave ideas has resulted in hit after hit, from Fleabag and Man Like Mobeen, Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK and Jesy Nelson’s Odd One Out, to Normal People and This Country.

"The BBC needs to back success and make sure its programmes reach as many young people as possible wherever they live in the UK.

"So regardless of the debates about the past, we want to give BBC Three its own broadcast channel again.

"It has exciting, groundbreaking content that deserves the widest possible audience and using BBC iPlayer alongside a broadcast channel will deliver the most value.”

For now you can watch BBC Three shows online via the BBC iPlayer here.