First look at Sally Wainwright’s new BBC drama Riot Women

Get ready to make some noise—Riot Women is here, and it’s anything but quiet.

The BBC and BritBox have just released a first look at Sally Wainwright’s latest drama.

If her previous work on Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, and Gentleman Jack is anything to go by, this six-part series is set to make waves.

Kitty Eckersley (ROSALIE CRAIG), Jess Burchill (LORRAINE ASHBOURNE), Beth Thornton (JOANNA SCANLAN), Yvonne Vaux (AMELIA BULLMORE), Holly Gaskell (TAMSIN GREIG)

Riot Women brings together friendship, punk-rock, and the chaos of midlife in a story bursting with rebellion and heart.

Set and filmed in the picturesque town of Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, Riot Women follows five women who come together to form an unlikely punk band. What starts as a simple plan to enter a local talent contest spirals into something far bigger. Along the way, the women discover their collective voice—not just in music, but in life.

The cast features Joanna Scanlan as Beth, Rosalie Craig as Kitty, Tamsin Greig as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore as Yvonne, with Taj Atwal, Chandeep Uppal, and Macy-Jacob Seelochan as Nisha, Kam and Miranda, the band’s riotous backing singers.

Riot Women will also star Anne Reid, Sue Johnston, Peter Davison, Claire Skinner, Angel Coulby, Jonny Green, Ellise Chappell, Tony Hirst, Shannon Lavelle, Mark Bazeley, Amit Shah, Rick Warden, Ben Batt, Natalia Tena, Melanie La Barrie, Oliver Huntingdon, Richard Fleeshman, Olwen May, Kevin Doyle, Nicholas Gleaves and Thomas Flynn.

The series is set to feature original music from Brighton-based punk duo ARXX.

Riot Women creator, writer, director and executive producer Sally Wainwright says: “I’m having a whole new buzz of excitement about the show as we bring it together in the edit, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

Riot Women will hit BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, with BritBox bringing the show to audiences in the US and Canada.