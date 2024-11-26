Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell to star in new BBC drama

Emmy winner Richard Gadd and BAFTA-winning actor Jamie Bell will star in new BBC One drama Half Man.

This six-part series, produced by Mam Tor Productions in partnership with HBO, begins filming in Scotland in 2025 and is set to premiere in 2026.

Richard Gadd, known for his groundbreaking work in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, will take on the role of Ruben alongside Bell as Niall.

The drama explores the tangled relationship between the two estranged ‘brothers’, spanning nearly four decades, from their teenage years in the 1980s to their troubled adult lives.

When Ruben crashes Niall’s wedding, old wounds erupt, setting the stage for an emotionally charged journey through love, betrayal, and identity.

Half Man will delve into the evolving concept of masculinity against the backdrop of a changing Scotland and world. The series mixes humour, heartbreak, and raw honesty as it unpacks what it means to be a man in modern times.

Richard Gadd, creator, writer and executive producer, said: “I am delighted to confirm I will be playing Ruben in the newly crowned Half Man for the BBC / HBO alongside the incomparable Jamie Bell. When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him. So I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board.

“He is one of the greatest actors of his generation and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role. Thanks to all the staff at the BBC, HBO, and Mam Tor Productions for making it all happen. I cannot wait to work with you all in the months ahead.”

Jamie Bell added: “I’m so excited to join this incredible creative team. Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I’m honored to have been asked to bring this to life with him.”

Half Man will air in 2026 on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and BBC Scotland in the UK, with HBO carrying the series in the US.