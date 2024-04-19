Father Brown returns to BBC One for new series

Father Brown will return to BBC One for two more series, it’s been confirmed.

Advertisements

Mark Williams returns as the crime busting priest based on the classic character created by GK Chesterton.

The cosy-crime series also sees the return of popular cast members Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan, Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow.

Series 12 is currently filming in the Cotswolds with a further 13th series also confirmed.

After an exciting proposal in the previous season, the quiet village of Kembleford is filled with joy as Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley) and Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) prepare for their wedding.

However, the unexpected arrival of the groom’s father disrupts their plans, casting doubt on their journey to the altar.

Amidst a deadly incident at a Tudor battle re-enactment, accusations of murder against Mrs Devine, uncertainty over Sergeant Goodfellow’s career, and Brenda’s appearance on a national ballroom dancing show, Father Brown and his companions find themselves embroiled in chaos.

Meanwhile, the arrival of a Cardinal from the Vatican with a covert task for Father Brown compels him to seek assistance from his former foe Flambeau, as a new enemy emerges from the shadows.

Mark Williams said: “As we start the 12th season of Father Brown I feel like I’m starting to get to know him. He’s a mysterious sort of bloke, the sort of person who you can never predict other than knowing he won’t do what you expect.

Advertisements

“The best thing about playing the character is that I am never, ever bored by him.”

Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning Rob Unsworth commented: “Father Brown is a real favourite with Daytime and iPlayer viewers, so we couldn’t be more excited to commission both series 12 and 13 together, giving audiences another two years of new episodes to look forward to, and underlining our continued commitment to commissioning drama in the Midlands.”