Fans of the BBC’s gripping detective drama The Jetty could be in for a treat, as reports suggest a second series is on the horizon.

The broadcaster is said to be looking to commission another instalment of the moody mystery, which stars Jenna Coleman as Detective Ember Manning.

However, the process is still in the early stages, with filming for new episodes potentially a long way off.

The Jetty’s first series captivated viewers with its intense storytelling.

Set in a picturesque lake town in Lancashire, the four-part drama begins with a devastating fire that ignites a web of secrets.

Detective Manning delves into the connections between the blaze, a missing persons cold case, and a disturbing relationship involving a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

As the investigation unfolds, Ember is forced to confront uncomfortable truths about her own life, threatening to unravel the very foundations of her existence.

Despite the controversy and ending of series one, a source told The Sun that talks for a second series are underway – but it’s far from a done deal.

“There are several hoops they need to jump through before it gets to the stage where it will definitely happen,” they explained.

Jenna Coleman, who is also an executive producer on the series, recently welcomed a child with her partner, director Jamie Childs.

It’s claimed any filming is unlikely to begin before late next year, with a potential air date pegged for 2026.

For those who missed out, Series 1 of The Jetty is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.