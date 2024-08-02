The BBC has responded after receiving more than 200 complaints about a controversial scene in their drama, The Jetty.

The show, starring Jenna Coleman, caused an uproar among viewers.

In the scene, Amy tells her friend that her family plans to shoot a horse to collect insurance money.

She then asks if they want to see something funny and moves her hand suggestively under the horse.

208 people have lodged official complaints with the BBC, making it the most complained about drama on the channel this year.

In a statement, the BBC said: “The Jetty is a post-watershed, detective thriller which also explores power imbalances and troubling behaviour in sexual relationships.

“Amy is a complex character who experiences abusive behaviour but also behaves in an abusive way herself.”

They continued: “The scene is intended to be shocking and establishes how distorted Amy’s own sexual boundaries have become and how transgressive her behaviour is.

“The act is implied, and not shown on screen.”

The statement concluded: “We always aim to make sure that any such scenes are never gratuitous and are filmed and edited in such a way as not to exceed viewer expectations.

“Information is provided to viewers to make them aware of such content where appropriate.”

The Jetty airs on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.