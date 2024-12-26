Who’s on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny and how to watch

Jools Holland’s Hootenanny returns as we wave goodbye to 2024 and see us into 2025.

In what has become a much-anticipated New Year’s Eve tradition, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are set to headline Jools’ Annual Hootenanny.

You can watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer starting at 11:30PM on Tuesday, 31 December. This televised event marks the UK’s festive ushering in of 2024, featuring a blend of renowned music stars and emerging talents.

Who’s on Jools Holland Hootenanny this year?

This year’s show will see performances from a rich mix of legends, brand new stars and artists who have had huge success in 2024.

Performing on the show will be The Boomtown Rats, CMAT, Jade, Jungle, Kathy Sledge, Marc Almond and Paul Carrack.

Adding to the musical extravaganza, the audience will be treated to the sounds of Roger Taylor of Queen, Ruby Turner and Toby Lee.

In addition to the musical acts, Jools Holland will be engaging with various guests, including comedians and actors, who will share their predictions and resolutions for the upcoming year.

The 2024/25 Hootenanny not only celebrates the New Year but also rounds off another successful year for Jools Holland.

He has hosted two more series of his popular show, Later… with Jools Holland, featuring a diverse range of performers such as Bombay Bicycle Club, Gabriels, Hozier, Jessie Ware, Johnny Marr, Jorja Smith, Róisín Murphy, Royal Blood, Sharleen Spiteri, Take That, The National, The Streets, and many others.

Is Jools holland’s Hootenanny live?

The show is actually pre-recorded and not filmed live on New Year’s Eve. The filming typically takes place in early to mid-December.

This approach allows for a wider range of guests to appear on the show, as many would be unavailable on New Year’s Eve itself.