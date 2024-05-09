Later with Jools Holland start date and guests revealed for new series

Later with Jools Holland is back for a brand new series on BBC Two this summer.

The show is filmed at the historic location of Alexandra Palace in North London.

The first episode of the new series airs on Saturday, 18 May at 9:50PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Jools is joined by Manchester’s own Elbow, showcasing songs from their latest release, ‘Audio Vertigo’.

Also featuring are Bristol punk rockers Idles, who will treat the audience to tracks from their album ‘Tangk’. Lainey Wilson, the American country sensation, performs her new single ‘Country’s Cool Again’.

Additionally, Bafta award-winning actress Samantha Morton collaborates with producer Richard Russell on the project ‘Sam Morton’, offering a glimpse into their upcoming album ‘Daffodils & Dirt’.

Rounding off the lineup is 25-year-old singer-songwriter Myles Smith, making his television debut with selections from his soon-to-be-released EP ‘You Promised a Lifetime’.

Later… with Jools Holland is a renowned and long-running music television show produced by the BBC. Hosted by the accomplished musician and presenter Jools Holland, the program has been a platform for showcasing an eclectic range of musical talents and genres since its inception in 1992.

Each episode features live performances by a diverse lineup of artists, from emerging acts to established legends, all performing in an intimate and iconic studio setting.

You can catch up with past episodes online now via BBC iPlayer here.