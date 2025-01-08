The BBC has confirmed that series two of the popular comedy-drama Boarders will feature two high-profile guest stars.

Alan Cumming and Natalie Cassidy will join the cast of the series when it returns in February on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three.

Alan, known for his roles in The Traitors US and Spy Kids, will play a party host with exacting standards. Natalie, a household name thanks to her role as Sonia in EastEnders, takes on the role of Sharon Hail, an eccentric teacher at a rival school.

ALAN (Alan Cumming). Credit: BBC / Studio Lambert/Jonathan Birch

Natalie Cassidy said: “I loved series one of Boarders and was so thrilled to be asked to appear in series two. There is such talent amongst all the cast and crew and I loved playing a very eccentric teacher. Don’t miss it!”

On joining Boarders series two, Alan Cumming added: “I’ve always said that letting people know you are a fan of theirs is a good idea. And, so it was with Boarders. I mentioned this to the producers (who also happen to produce The Traitors), and very soon after, I found myself on the set having such a fun time!”

The series creator, Daniel Lawrence Taylor enthused: “Welcoming the fantastic Alan Cumming and Natalie Cassidy to St. Gilbert’s was an absolute pleasure and they were a joy to work with. I can’t wait for viewers to see what they got up to on campus!”

Jaheim (JOSH TEDEKU), Femi (ARUNA JALLOH), Omar (MYLES KAMWENDO), Leah (JODIE CAMPBELL) and Toby (SEKOU DIABY)

Boarders follows the journey of five inner-city teens who navigate life at an elite British boarding school after earning scholarships that are more PR stunt than opportunity.

Series two picks up as Carol Watlington-Geese, the school’s new headmistress—and mother of Jaheim’s nemesis Rupert—works to oust the scholarship students.

The returning cast includes Josh Tedeku as Jaheim, Jodie Campbell as Leah, and Sekou Diaby as Toby, alongside a host of familiar faces from series one. New characters include Loki star Wunmi Mosaku as Jaheim’s mum, Grace, and Cara Theobold of Downton Abbey fame as the school’s new writer in residence.