BBC reveals cast for Motherland spin-off Amandaland

BBC has officially unveiled the cast for Amandaland, the highly anticipated Motherland spin-off that’s set to hit BBC One and iPlayer this February.

Fans of the BAFTA-winning comedy series will be thrilled to hear that Lucy Punch returns as Amanda, alongside Joanna Lumley as her meddling mother Felicity and Philippa Dunne as her long-suffering friend Anne.

But they won’t be alone—joining the chaos is an impressive lineup of comedic talent, including Samuel Anderson (Gavin & Stacey), Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls), Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty), Ekow Quartey (Trying), and Peter Serafinowicz (The Gentlemen).

Amanda, played by Lucy Punch, was one of the standout characters from Motherland. Known for her sharp wit, unapologetic opinions, and, let’s face it, slightly chaotic parenting, Amanda is now stepping into the spotlight in her own six-part series.

But things aren’t exactly rosy for Amanda. Following her divorce, she’s had to downsize to South Harlesden (or SoHa, as her optimistic estate agent calls it). With her kids Manus and Georgie now in secondary school, Amanda faces a new set of parenting challenges: teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts, and even eco-anxiety. It’s safe to say that Amanda’s trademark confidence is about to be tested.

Adding to her woes, Amanda’s mother Felicity, played by the legendary Joanna Lumley, is constantly hanging around. The pair’s relationship is a masterclass in passive-aggressive banter, peppered with backhanded compliments and pointed jabs about Amanda’s new home.

Luckily, Amanda still has Anne (Philippa Dunne) by her side. Anne may have briefly escaped Amanda’s orbit, but she’s pulled back in to help her navigate the treacherous waters of school-gate politics at her children’s new school.

Co-creator Sharon Horgan said: “I was genuinely sad having to say goodbye to Motherland. There’s such a fondness for that show and those characters. So it was a real thrill to get to pick up the further adventures of Amanda and Anne, not to mention Felicity.

“Lucy, Phillipa and Joanna are top of their game in these roles and are joined by an incredibly funny and talented new cast. Can’t wait to showcase the next challenges of parenthood and the very particular kind of friendship the school gates bring.”