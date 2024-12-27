Silent Witness is gearing up for a thrilling return on BBC One and iPlayer.

The 28th series starts on Monday, 6 January 2025 and promises to deliver gripping mysteries, compelling characters, and fresh faces.

Veteran actress Maggie Steed and rising star Francesca Mills are joining the team, bringing fresh dynamics to the show alongside fan favourites Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves).

The new season will unfold across five stories, told over ten episodes.

Watch a first look trailer now…

The upcoming series wastes no time diving into the deep end. It opens with a sinister case involving the death of an elderly woman found in a cave. The discovery sends shockwaves through the team as they grapple with the harrowing question: what could drive someone to murder such a vulnerable person?

This storyline sets the stage for the introduction of Steed and Mills, whose characters promise to bring intrigue and expertise to the Lyell Centre.

Silent Witness’ new series starts on Monday, 6 January and Tuesday, 7 January 2025 at 9PM.

Catch up on past series now on BBC iPlayer and get ready for another season of unforgettable crime-solving drama.