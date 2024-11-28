New BBC drama Babies explores love, loss, and hope

The BBC has announced its latest drama, Babies, a six-part series that dives into the raw and tender realities of love, loss, and hope.

Written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski, the BAFTA-winning creator of Mum and Marriage, the show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leading the cast are Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror, The Outrun) and Siobhán Cullen (Bodkin, Obituary), alongside Jack Bannon (Pennyworth, Pulse) and Charlotte Riley (The Peripheral, Press).

Babies centres on Lisa (Cullen) and Stephen (Essiedu), a couple navigating the emotional aftermath of pregnancy loss. Their journey explores the tension between personal grief and the constant motion of life around them. Despite moments of despair and isolation, the couple find strength in their relationship, rediscovering love, humour, and resilience along the way.

Stefan Golaszewski described the cast as “incredible actors” whose warmth and humanity bring depth to this untold story.

Production for Babies is already in full swing, with filming taking place in and around London.

Golaszewski said: “Paapa, Siobhán, Jack and Charlotte are all incredible actors. Their warmth, detail and deep humanity are essential to telling this crucial story that’s never told.”

Executive producer for Snowed-In Productions, Ruth Kenley-Letts commented: “The emotional truth of Stefan’s writing is exceptional. I am so excited to be playing a small part in bringing Stefan’s compelling story of love and hope to the screen.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “Babies has everything we love about Stefan Golaszewski’s work – a tender, authentic, emotional and human look at couples navigating a time in their lives that is rarely covered on television.

“It’s no surprise that this very special series has attracted such an outstanding cast, and it’s been an honour to see them bring Stefan’s scripts to life.”