Gavin & Stacey’s Christmas finale has left BBC bosses eyeing a potential spin-off, following its record-breaking audience numbers.

A whopping 12.5 million viewers tuned in to see Nessa and Smithy’s wedding in the highly anticipated conclusion of the beloved sitcom.

While Gavin & Stacey may have aired its finale, there are rumours it might not be the last time we see of the show’s characters.

Insiders claim BBC executives are keen to explore further material from co-writers James Corden and Ruth Jones.

Sources suggest a spin-off could focus on fan-favourite side characters Dawn and Pete, whose hilariously dysfunctional marriage has been a staple of the series.

An insider told The Sun: “James and Ruth are adamant this is the last of Gavin & Stacey. But, when a programme achieves such results, execs will always hope for more.

The source added: “Bosses have had casual discussions about whether options like a Pete and Dawn spin-off could work.

“They were always more separate to the main group and a new universe could be developed which didn’t involve any of the core cast, so James and Ruth’s involvement could be a little different.”

While no official plans have been announced, social media is already filled with fans speculating about what could come next.

However, the BBC has reiterated that there are currently no formal plans for a continuation.

James and Ruth previously managed to revive the show for its Christmas special in 2019, after a decade-long hiatus. Could lightning strike twice?

Only time will tell if we’ll see more from the Gavin & Stacey world. For now, fans can keep dreaming about what might happen next in Barry Island—or beyond.

For now, all episodes of Gavin & Stacey are streaming on BBC iPlayer.