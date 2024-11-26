The Brockmans return for Outnumbered Christmas Special

The Brockmans are back on our screens this festive season, bringing their trademark mix of family chaos and heartfelt moments in the long-awaited Outnumbered Christmas Special.

Written and directed by the original masterminds, Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, the special sees Pete and Sue Brockman trying to keep up with life as their once-chaotic children have grown into equally chaotic adults.

The original cast returns in full force. Real-life couple Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner reprise their roles as parents Pete and Sue, while Tyger Drew-Honey (Jake), Daniel Roche (Ben), and Ramona Marquez (Karen) are back to show us what life is like when the kids are all grown up.

But in true Outnumbered style, Christmas doesn’t go quite as planned. Sue and Pete attempt to gather the family—including a grandchild—for a traditional festive celebration, but it seems fate has other ideas. Neighbours, transport woes, and even hyenas conspire to derail their plans.

This one-off, 40-minute special, produced by Hat Trick Productions, will air on BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.