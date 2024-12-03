The BBC will air The Narrow Road to the Deep North, an ambitious five-part adaptation of Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel.

The series, a profound exploration of love and war, stars Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Saltburn) as the young Dorrigo Evans and Ciarán Hinds (Kin, Belfast) as his older counterpart.

Odessa Young (The Stand, Manodrome) joins the cast as Amy Mulvaney, Dorrigo’s first love.

This deeply moving story spans decades, chronicling Dorrigo’s journey from an intense love affair to the brutality of life as a prisoner of war in occupied Burma during World War II. It concludes with his later years as a renowned surgeon and reluctant war hero.

With its intricate character study, the series offers an unflinching depiction of the courage, sacrifice, and moral complexities of war. It also weaves a timeless love story, providing hope in even the darkest moments.

The five-part drama will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Directed by Justin Kurzel (Snowtown, Macbeth) and written by Shaun Grant, the series has been brought to life by Curio Pictures in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a complex, beautiful, and heart-wrenching series which sensitively interweaves several stages in the life of surgeon Dorrigo Evans, from the passion of first love, to the unflinching depiction of life as a prisoner of war in occupied Burma.

“We are so very pleased to bring this truly exceptional adaptation to BBC viewers”.

Curio Pictures’ Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner added: “The Narrow Road to the Deep North is an epic tale of the sustaining power of love under the harshest of circumstances. Curio is honoured to help bring to this spectacular story to life with creators Shaun Grant and Justin Kurzel, novelist Richard Flanagan and our brilliant cast and crew. We can’t wait for audiences to see it.”