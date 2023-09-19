BECKHAM release date and trailer for new Netflix David Beckham documentary

Netflix has revealed a trailer and the release date for its new David Beckham documentary.

BECKHAM is a four-part documentary series that tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon.

David Beckham, a globally renowned figure, remains a mysterious enigma to many. Emerging from his modest upbringing in the heart of east London, he navigated an unrelenting pursuit of victory while grappling with the delicate equilibrium between ambition, love, and family life. David’s narrative is a tumultuous odyssey marked by extraordinary triumphs and profound setbacks.

This series embarks on that exhilarating journey, crafting an unexpected, intimate, and conclusive tale of an athlete who ranks among the world’s most identifiable and closely observed personalities.

BECKHAM will be released on Netflix on 4 October 2023.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer below…

In BECKHAM, Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire) are granted unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates.

The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture.

