The UK Eurovision entry is already dividing opinions

The BBC has officially confirmed that Remember Monday will be flying the flag for the United Kingdom at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, this May.

Trio Charlotte, Holly, and Lauren – will represent the country with their song What The Hell Just Happened?

The song is as an upbeat, feel-good pop track that captures the chaos and excitement of a night out with friends.

Following the track’s debut, not everyone is convinced the song is a winner.

One person reacted: “what the hell just happened, we’re not getting many points, awful”

And another critic opined: “This entry is catchy, but it feels more like a genre imitation than something truly special.”

But other’s are hopeful of a high finish on the leaderboard.

One fan remarked: “Call me delusional but I can definitely see this standing out against the crowd this year”

Another added: “Dare I say our best entry this century?”

Remember Monday first caught the public’s attention in 2019 when they reached the quarter-finals on The Voice UK, earning support from their coach Jennifer Hudson. Hudson has remained a fan of the band, even inviting them to perform on her US talk show last year.

Since then, Remember Monday has taken social media by storm, amassing over 500,000 followers and 11.3 million likes on TikTok, where their a cappella covers of artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Queen and Shania Twain have gone viral.

Remember Monday will be the first girl group to represent the UK at Eurovision since 1999, when Precious performed Say It Again.

The band said: “What The Hell Just Happened is exactly how we’re feeling right now! It’s all very surreal; our friendship goes so far back, and we definitely never imagined that we’d be doing anything like this. When you’re a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic is “I wanna be a pop star”, so the fact that we’re getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild.

“We’re going to be the first girlband to represent the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour. We’re going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won’t have seen before on the Eurovision stage….

“We honestly can’t wait to experience this with all of the other incredible artists from around the world, and hopefully make everyone back at home feel proud! This is really the music World Cup and we’ll do our best to bring it home!”

Eurovision 2025 kicks off in Basel this May on BBC One and iPlayer.