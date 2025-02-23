First look at Andrew Lincoln in new thriller Cold Water

ITV has released a first-look image from Cold Water, a gripping six-part thriller marking Andrew Lincoln’s highly anticipated return to British television.

Produced by SISTER (Black Doves, Chernobyl, Eric), the series is set to premiere on ITV1 and ITVX in autumn 2025.

Created and written by David Ireland (The Lovers, Ulster American), Cold Water is directed by Lee Haven Jones (Doctor Who, Passenger) for the first three episodes, with Andrew Cumming (Shetland, Payback) helming the second half.

Set in the fictional Scottish village of Coldwater, the series follows John (Lincoln), a disillusioned stay-at-home dad grappling with a midlife crisis.

After failing to intervene in a violent playground incident, he uproots his family from London to what he hopes will be a fresh start in the countryside.

There, John meets Tommy (Ewen Bremner), his charming and seemingly upstanding next-door neighbor. Tommy is a devoted husband to Rebecca (Eve Myles), the local vicar and the self-proclaimed leader of the village’s all-male book club.

While John is intrigued by Tommy, his wife Fiona (Indira Varma) is far from impressed. She sees the move as a chance to revive their strained marriage—but when John grows closer to Tommy, Fiona grows increasingly suspicious.

As John’s long-buried anger erupts in a moment of crisis, he finds himself in Tommy’s debt—unaware that his new friend harbors dark and dangerous secrets.

When unsettling events begin unfolding in the village, John starts questioning everything he thought he knew about Tommy.