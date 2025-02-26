Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Adolescence, a tense new crime drama starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and newcomer Owen Cooper.

This four-part limited series premieres March 13th and brings a unique storytelling approach – each episode unfolds in real-time, captured in a single continuous shot.

Watch the trailer now…

Directed by Philip Barantini, Adolescence dives deep into a family’s nightmare when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Cooper, in his breakout role) is arrested for the murder of a classmate.

Stephen Graham plays Jamie’s father, Eddie, who acts as his ‘appropriate adult’ during police questioning.

Ashley Walters stars as DI Luke Bascombe, leading the investigation.

Erin Doherty takes on the role of Briony Ariston, the psychologist assessing Jamie.

The cast also features familiar faces like Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones), Christine Tremarco (The Responder) and Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), alongside rising star Amélie Pease.

Adolescence arrives on Netflix, March 13th.