Call the Midwife may be replaced by a new spin-off

For 13 years, Call the Midwife has been a cornerstone of British television, drawing in millions as one of the BBC’s most-watched dramas.

But could the beloved series be taking a break?

Call The Midwife series 12: Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan. Credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Ray Burmiston

Speaking to Radio Times, creator Heidi Thomas suggested that while a pause might happen, it wouldn’t necessarily mean the end.

‘I Don’t Believe Call the Midwife Will Ever End’

Heidi, who has been with the show since day one, admitted that discussions about the show’s future happen every year.

“Those of us who are most invested with the show, cast and producers alike, who have been there since the beginning, it is our lives,” she said. “I don’t believe Call the Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point.

A Spin-Off in the Works?

“There is a sort of a rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: is there an end point?”

If a break does happen, it could open doors for new stories.

“Increasingly, we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world,” Heidi shared. “So if we do take a break, it will be with a view to looking at other aspects of Call the Midwife.”

For now, fans can relax as the BBC has already confirmed the show will return for at least one more series.