ITV announces new gameshow 99 to Beat with a unique twist

ITV1 is set to launch brand new gameshow format 99 to Beat in the UK.

This innovative show, already a hit in seven countries including Germany, The Netherlands, Norway and Poland, sees 100 participants of which only one will claim victory.

The core challenge for the contestants is as straightforward as it is daunting – avoid finishing last.

Spanning eight episodes, ’99 to Beat’ embarks with 100 competitors. Throughout the series, they face off in various visually engaging and often comical challenges. With each round, the contestant pool narrows, leaving only the winner to take home the prize.

The games range from the whimsical, such as locating a dummy in a jelly-filled vat, to the physically challenging, like donning a frozen t-shirt. The primary objective remains the same across all tasks: not to be the last.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV said: “99 To Beat brings 100 people together to set upon this extraordinary game where there is really only one rule, Don’t Come Last. As the contestants compete they also form tight bonds and as they get to know each other, we get to see who plays well, who buckles under the pressure and who has lasting power.”

Katy Manley, MD of producers Initial, added: “We are really excited about 99 To Beat. What’s brilliant about it is that anyone has a real shot at winning. Whether you’re 18 or 80, players don’t need to be experts in one particular skill.

“Winning is not important – it’s not coming last that counts! The human stories that sit alongside the gameplay will provide heart, humour and drama throughout.”